Carlos Alcaraz Schedule: Where Will the Spaniard Play Next?

Carlos Alcaraz is a 2-time Grand Slam champion at just 20 years of age. However, the Spaniard has struggled to meet with his high expectations since the last few months. After another underwhelming run at the Australian Open 2024, the 20-year-old will look to quickly turn his form around in the coming weeks.

After the Australian leg to start the season, Carlos Alcaraz is likely to move to South America to defend his title. The Spanish star won the Argentina Open in 2023 after defeating Cameron Norrie in the final. The tournament being played on clay will help the World No. 2 to prepare for the French Open. After the Argentina Open, the Spaniard is likely to participate at the Rio Open, where he won the title in 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz will hope to get some title wins under his belt as the Spaniard has struggled to win silverware since the last 6 months. Alcaraz’s last title was the Wimbledon title back in July 2023 and has since failed to win any trophy. With expectations growing, the 20-year-old will be keen to get another title under his belt and aim for more success in 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz will follow his South American leg of the season up with the Indian Wells tournament. The highly-awaited tournament includes some top seeded tennis players and attracts a lot of interest from the fans. Alcaraz will start the tournament as the defending champion, having defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final last year.

Carlos Alcaraz and his drop in form since the Wimbledon glory

After his stunning victory in the Wimbledon final, the tennis community felt that Carlos Alcaraz was finally coming into his own. The highly touted Spaniard out lasted Novak Djokovic in five sets in the final, to register a famous victory. However, things have not gone according to plan since. The Wimbledon win in July is still the last trophy Alcaraz has won and has seen a dip in form since. The 20-year-old has struggled to find his game and looked lost at time.

After the Wimbledon win, Carlos Alcaraz rose to the World No.1 ranking. However, the Spanish star could not extend his form in the tournaments that followed. Alcaraz lost in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open before losing the final of the Cincinnati Masters to Novak Djokovic. This was followed by a semi-final defeat against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.

After the American leg of the season, Alcaraz continued to struggled in Asia. The 20-year-old lost to Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of the Shanghai Masters before losing in the early rounds of the Paris Masters against Roman Saliullin. Carlos Alcaraz then lost the ATP Finals, semi-final against Novak Djokovic to go trophyless since the Wimbledon triumph.