Why Rafael Nadal Should Look at His 2006 and 2013 Seasons to Plot 2024 Tennis Comeback

Sept 8, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men s singles final on day fourteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sport

Tennis great Rafael Nadal had earlier targeted the 2024 Australian Open for his comeback into the sport. However, he recently admitted that he is still unsure about his exact return and it all depends on his pain. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley, though, put Nadal in a spot by announcing his comeback at the first slam of the year. However, Nadal can make a successful one perhaps if he does not participate in Melbourne, if his career history is taken into account.

Despite no guarantees about his participation, Nadal thanked Tiley for his confidence and continued to train. Yet he has pulled out of the 2024 United Cup, which has divided the tennis fraternity over his comeback plans. Nadal still seems to be suffering from consistent niggles, which is why expecting him to return to Australia might not be in anyone’s best interests except for Tiley and his team.

Nadal could look to ATP 250 or clay comforts for a comeback

Soon after the Australian Open, the ATP Tour usually has the South American swing, with both clay and hard court events scheduled in February every year. With only 3 250 and 1 500-level clay tournament, it is not a very glamorous clay swing. This, however, provides the perfect platform for Nadal to return, should he skip the 2024 Australian Open. It is no secret that clay is his favourite surface.

Nadal may not be fit enough to play 5-set matches immediately after returning from a one-year hiatus. That was seen glaringly last year in Melbourne, where he hobbled his way to lose in the second round to the unseeded American, Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets. Hard courts are especially notorious for being brutal to play on, not to mention the frequent ball changes making it even more strenuous, a raging debate now.

Also, January is when summer is at its peak in Australia. Diving straight into a Grand Slam tournament under such conditions, after not taking to the court for a year, could be disastrous for Nadal. It might prompt him to retire faster.

As a result, it could be wise for Nadal to ease his way back into tennis by playing smaller tournaments on his favourite surface in the South American clay swing. Even if he deems the 250-level events as too minor, the Rio Open is a clay ATP 500 competition. Held in mid-February, it can be the optimal launchpad Nadal needs to get back on track without excessively exerting himself.

This campaign acts as a warm-up for the European clay swing, which the ‘King of Clay’ has dominated throughout his career. He has played the Rio Open thrice, winning once and reaching the semi-finals the other two times.

Nadal should draw inspiration from his 2006 and 2013 campaigns. Both years, he skipped the Australian Open but went on to have a successful season. He lifted the French Open both times, something he could emulate in 2024 as well if he wisely chooses his comeback tournament.

In 2006, Nadal opened his season by playing in a ATP 250 event, although on an indoor hard court after returning from a foot injury. While in 2013, Nadal made his return after 222 days of no action by playing ATP 250 tournaments in Chile and Brazil (Rio), winning in the latter. He then proceeded to win soon after in Mexico in an ATP 500 event.

Rafael Nadal lauds Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal heaped praise on his rival Novak Djokovic for the latter’s record-breaking season. The Serb started his 2023 campaign with 21 Grand Slam titles, one behind Nadal’s 22. He displayed incredible form all season long to win three Majors and eclipse the Spaniard.

Nadal honestly admitted that he never expected Djokovic to win three Grand Slams in 2023 (via Tennis World USA). He said he thought the World No.1 would win 1 Grand Slam at the most this year because the new generation is ‘powerful’. Djokovic would have bagged a historic Calendar Grand Slam, but Carlos Alcaraz beat him in the Wimbledon final. The World No.1 spoke highly of his opponent, saying he reminded him of Nadal.

Alcaraz also received praise from his veteran compatriot. Nadal waxed lyrical about the youngster’s Wimbledon victory. He also expressed his readiness to pair up with the 20-year-old at the 2024 Paris Olympics, calling it an ‘incentive’ to get back to full fitness.