Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Backs Arman Tsarukyan’s Decision to Dodge Islam Makhachev Despite Title Fight Opportunity

Although athletes are known for pushing themselves and achieving the impossible, there are times when one should take a step back and strategize accordingly. Javier Mendez, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach at AKA knows this too well, and that’s exactly why he is backing Arman Tsarukyan for his decision to dodge a title fight against Islam Makhachev.

When asked about the Armenian’s decision, Mendez got real and shared his thoughts. Speaking to the hosts at Submission Radio, he approved the 27-year-old’s decision to take some time and hone his skills before facing the champ, saying,

“That’s right call from him, its like he’s in the drivers also so why would he risk his chance, why not go properly prepared for the opportunity that’s going to that he presented himself by having a victory over you know (Charles) Oliveira so, no, I think its true and I think he did the right thing by what he needs to do for what he wants.”

Being a veteran coach who has produced world-class champions like Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev, Mendez certainly knows a thing or two about downtime. As important as fighting, the 53-year-old knows that taking a break to recover and let the body rest is of utmost importance.

Hence, instead of shaming Tsarukyan, Mendez gave the young Armenian props for taking his time, as fearlessness can sometimes lead to your downfall. The Mexican even shared insights on Makhachev’s potential fight against McGregor and how that would benefit the Dagestani.

Mendez talks about a potential McGregor-Makhachev fight

During the same conversation, Mendez shared his thoughts on a possible fight between his protege Islam Makhachev and UFC’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, the last time McGregor fought someone [Nurmagomedov] from the Dagestani camp, things ended with him getting jumped by the entire team.

However, despite the many things that could go wrong, Mendez shared his thoughts, deeming that the bout would be a money printer for Makhachev. The AKA coach also gave props to McGregor, lauding his ability to sell fights and captivate the community. In fact, Mendez believes that a bout against the superstar will be tremendous for Makhachev as it will up his stocks.