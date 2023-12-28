“Why Stop When You’re Playing So Well?”: Bad News for Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner & Co. as Novak Djokovic Reveals Intentions to Emulate Tom Brady

Currently in Saudi Arabia for an exhibition match, Novak Djokovic revealed he does not intend to retire soon. He cited his great friend and NFL legend Tom Brady as an example of an athlete with a long career, saying he wants to emulate the American. The Serb shows no signs of slowing down, and this announcement will surely worry young prodigies like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic had an immensely successful 2023, missing out on the Calendar Slam by just one win. He won three Majors but lost the Wimbledon final against Alcaraz. He also bagged two ATP Masters titles and the ATP Finals trophy to end the year as No.1 for the eighth time. Even as future stars break through, he has maintained his place at the top of the pile even at 36.

In an interview ahead of the Riyadh Seasons Cup exhibition game (via Sportstar), Djokovic remarked that 2023 has been one of the best seasons he has had. He said he is not going to hang up his boots when he is playing well.

“2023 has been one of the best seasons of my life. Why stop when you are still playing very well? So I’m going to continue and take things one year at a time, and see how far I go.”

He said close friend Brady had a long and successful career since he maintained his body and fitness. Djokovic said he hoped to learn things from him and continue playing his sport beyond 40 like Brady did.

“Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone who has had a great career and longevity. He dedicated a lot of time to taking care of himself, to recovery, to making sure that all aspects of his body and mind were covered so that he could have a successful and lasting career. I know him personally and I learned a lot from him, from his example, and hopefully I can have a career that goes up to 40 or maybe even beyond – let’s see.”

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won seven Super Bowls before retiring in early 2023 aged 45. He is widely considered the GOAT quarterback in NFL history.

Novak Djokovic looking to win 11th AO title on his ‘favorite’ court

After the Riyadh Seasons Cup clash against Carlos Alcaraz on December 27, Novak Djokovic will shift his focus to the 2024 Australian Open. The first Slam of the year is the Serb’s most successful out of all four. He has won a record 10 titles and is the defending champion. This is despite missing the 2022 edition because of his anti-vaccination stand and the subsequent fiasco.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines in Saudi Arabia (via Eurosport), Djokovic reflected on the Australian Open being his best Grand Slam. He said every win Down Under boosted his confidence and he loved playing in the tournament. He also labelled the Rod Laver Arena his favorite court.

“The Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam. Each time you win, you feel your confidence is growing. So every next year that I come back, I relive the memories from the previous years. I just love playing in the Australian Open and Rod Laver Arena – it’s my favourite court. Hopefully, I can do as well as I did last year.”

If Djokovic truly plays till he is 40 or more, a lot more records will tumble. He is already two clear of Rafael Nadal in the men’s list of most Grand Slam titles. The World No.1 is not slowing down and will be gunning to bag his 25th at the 2024 Australian Open.