Tom Brady Shares Crucial Advice For Parents To Ensure Kids Blossom Into Young Individuals

Tom Brady spent his childhood living under the shadows of his three talented elder sisters and accepted he wasn’t the most athletic one among them. But it was the constant love and support he had from his parents, that made him the most successful football star globally. Now that he has three kids of his own, he continues to parent in the same way and has important advice for other parents too.

Although Tom believes, he isn’t as successful in parenting as his father was, the former Patriots QB stands out as a role model for both his kids and other parents. He played professional football for 23 years, won seven Super Bowls, and still managed to play a decent role as a father and a person. Now the ones raising young kids are eager to know how he did it all.

Tom Brady recently made an appearance on the “Pivot Podcast,” where he had just one but a piece of crucial advice for parents for the overall development of their kids. He highlighted that it’s necessary for parents to share their kids’ dreams and always encourage them, no matter how tough the path is. Believing in them alone is a superpower every parent has that can help kids achieve their goals. Brady stated,

“The only advice I could give for parents, and so many amazing parents do this is whatever is most important to the kids that’s what you should be. That’s our priority. I feel like when you have the responsibility of your children, whatever they want to do, we got to empower them to go out there and be that and then not discourage them.”

Brady wasn’t the best athlete in his high school and his college days. Moreover, he was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft, and nobody imagined he would turn out to be what he is today. But he had unbreakable determination and a loving father who worked tirelessly with him to make his dream possible.

How Tom Brady’s Father Shaped His Path to NFL Stardom

In the podcast, Brady expressed how his father, Tom Brady Sr., always prioritized his interests. He recalled the moment when he shared his dream of playing in the NFL, and how his father never, discouraged him, despite knowing the challenges.

Brady’s father worked in his own insurance firm, “Thomas Brady & Associates,” in San Francisco. Despite his busy schedule, he would spend time teaching Brady football and baseball in the evening. In doing so, he was helping his son build his dream.

Moreover, before Tom Brady made it in the NFL and played for the New England Patriots, he was selected by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft. However, Brady declined the offer to chase his dream of playing in the NFL. His dad never questioned his choices and supported him, despite the risks. In the end, it all worked out, and now Brady shares his father’s lessons with the world.