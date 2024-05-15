“Tell Tom, I Am The Tom Brady Of Roasting”: Hard-working Nikki Glaser Recalls Her Preparations For Greatest Roast

The Tom Brady roast saw some brilliant comic timing and sets from non-comedians. Players like Julian Edelman and Gronk were on point with their jokes. However, the most notable roasters were still the comedians and one of the best among them was Nikki Glaser. Nikki was one of the few female comics on the panel and she absolutely dominated.

She had a brilliant set that had the crowd going. With the kind of jokes she had written and delivered, the effort she put behind them was obvious. And when she appeared on Theo Von Clips, she spoke about her journey to get on the roast.

Glaser explained that she hadn’t been approached for the roast. She heard about it and decided to approach for a seat at the roasting table. While discussing her potential appearance, the comedian talked herself up to Robbie Praw, even comparing herself to Brady himself and said,

“Tell Tom I’m the Tom Brady of roasting and that it’s not going to be a Tom Brady roast without the best roaster there is right now.”

Glaser even called herself a 6th-round pick for this draft and tried to appeal to Brady’s sense of work ethic. While some comics come on roasts without a lot of preparation, Glaser made it clear that she was fully committed to putting up the best performance she could.

And with how hard-hitting her jokes were, she did a good job. In fact, she might have done too good a job, considering the reaction people had to her jokes. While speaking to Theo Von she also expressed how she felt about the jokes she made.

Did Nikki Glaser regret her jokes at the Tom Brady Roast?

While in conversation on the show, Theo Von asked Glaser if she had any regrets about the jokes she made during the roast. During her portion of the roast, there were some low blows that involved Brady’s failed marriage, his relationship with Bill Belichick, and a lot more.

Glaser did not hold back when she roasted Brady. However, she made it clear that there was no regret on her part for the jokes. She explained that everyone who’s coming for the roast is fully aware of the kind of jabs that are taken at each other.

Furthermore, if you’re willing to be the center of attention at a roast, you are inadvertently making yourself a target for insult comedy.

Nikki also mentioned that in Brady’s case, there was a possibility that he was more nervous about his own set rather than about what other people might say.

Furthermore, with an event like a roast, there already is a certain expectation of what might come your way. All in all, Glaser was one of the highlight performances of the roast. With Brady’s roast going viral, her performance is surely going to get the credit it is due.