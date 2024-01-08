Will Rafael Nadal Be Able To Play French Open And Olympics 2024: How Bad is His Injury?

Rafael Nadal has disappointed many in the tennis world by announcing another 3-month layoff from the sport after suffering from what he calls a ‘micro muscle tear which is not in the same place as his previously injured hip’. However, even though Nadal considers it good news, fans and pundits remain skeptical about his future in an ever-evolving sport. The Spaniard has also drawn comparisons with Roger Federer, who also struggled with injuries as he grew older and couldn’t win a Grand Slam in the last 4 years of his career.

It is evident that Rafael Nadal is aiming to return in the nick of time for his favorite ‘clay swing’. Assuming that Nadal returns to match fitness within the 3-month timeline, it is likely that he would choose the Barcelona Open to play in, first up. Towards the end of 2023, it was officially announced by the tournament’s director and Nadal’s former colleague, David Ferrer that the 22-time Grand Slam champion would be participating in the 2024 edition.

Rafael Nadal playing in the Monte Carlo Masters, which is an ATP 1000 event, is highly doubtful. Nadal’s ranking of 451 and no match practice would mean mostly getting a difficult draw early on in the tournament and that could put pressure on him mentally and physically from the first round itself. However, the 37-year-old could take confidence from his 2022 season, which was also injury-ravaged in the first half.

Nadal sustained a rib injury at the Indian Wells Masters final, which made him skip the iconic Monte Carlo and Barcelona events. He did not win at the Madrid and the Rome Masters either, making it a rare instance of not winning a single ATP clay title before going into the French Open. But the story was different at the Grand Slam, as death, taxes and Rafael Nadal winning at Roland Garros are the only constants in life.

Nowadays though, there is a vulnerability in most of Nadal’s words and tone when it comes to his chances of turning back the clock. The Spaniard believes that his pain will never disappear and his comeback ‘could end up being a complete disaster’. Sadly, the muscle tear means that Rafael Nadal will need more rest to avoid risking injuries to his other body parts. This would also eat into his time for restarting rigorous training and gaining match practice before his favorite Grand Slam.

The only plausible way Rafael Nadal can play French Open and Olympics 2024

Rafael Nadal is renowned to be one of the greatest problem-solvers tennis has ever seen. So he can never be ruled out. Perhaps, Nadal could take a leaf out of Djokovic’s book and be selective in the events he now would choose to participate in.

Such is Nadal’s skill and expertise on clay that even when not 100 percent fit, he could create a lot of havoc at Roland Garros. As Nadal has himself lowered his expectations, winning few matches in a row would also be quite an accomplishment. Depending on how he goes at the French Open 2024, Nadal could then shift his focus to directly participate in the Olympics, which will be at the same venue after the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Clay seems to be Rafael Nadal’s only chance to make an impact in the 2024 season, especially after the Brisbane loss to Jordan Thompson. It is very likely too that there will be no Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz match at the much-awaited Netflix Slam for the second year in a row, which is scheduled for March 3, 2024. However, Nadal could look to team up with Alcaraz at the Olympics, giving fans and Spain a dream doubles team before the legend retires.

Seeing his legacy, Rafael Nadal has nothing left to prove. So he could use that to his advantage to recover faster from his injury, and after that, play more freely. Perhaps, a gold medal in the Olympics would be the ideal farewell for Nadal, that too on his beloved clay court in Paris.

Now, the final verdict from his doctors in Spain is being awaited with bated breath. In the mean time, fans can only pray for Rafael Nadal getting healthier and taking care of his legs and foot to get back on court for a longer period of time.