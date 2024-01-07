“Starting to Resemble the End of Federer’s Career”: Fans Fearing the Worst as Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Australian Open Due to Injury

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) pose for a picture prior to their match in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to a thigh injury. The Spaniard was preparing a Grand Slam return after one year but will have to wait a little longer. Competing at the Brisbane International Tennis tournament, he suffered pain in his thigh during his match against Jordan Thompson.

Rafael Nadal had four match points against the Aussie star but failed to convert any. Eventually Nadal lost in three sets and struggled with a thigh injury. The Spaniard signaled his team during the second set tie-break that he was experiencing some pain in the thigh muscle. Now, reports have determined that Nadal has a minor tear in the muscle and will be out for up to three months.

This news has disappointed the tennis fans who were looking to watch Nadal return in Grand Slams. The Spaniard looked set to return as he was awarded a wildcard for the Australian Open but now the Spaniard could return at the French Open. The tennis community on Reddit found some similarities between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s end of the career route.

The tennis community on Reddit believe that both Nadal and Federer are experiencing similar outcome towards their retirement. Both the tennis superstars wanted to keep on playing for a long time but their body did not cooperate. The fans were even discussing if the tennis world will see Nadal compete at the Australian Open again.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have a similar path towards retirement

Rafael Nadal‘s withdrawal from the Australian Open has opened discussions about the Spaniard’s future in tennis. Nadal himself admitted that this could be his last season on tour as he tries to keep himself injury-free. However this latest setback could see the beginning of the end of Nadal’s career. This will be the 21st Grand Slam that the Spaniard will miss due to an injury.

Roger Federer, who retired from tennis in 2022, endured a similar fate towards the end of his career. The Swiss maestro suffered a knee injury in 2020 which needed two surgeries. Federer was never the same again after the two surgeries and decided to end his career in 2022. The Swiss superstar admitted that it was getting difficult to perform at a high level due to the constant injuries and pain.

With Rafael Nadal going down the same road with his injury issues, fans are wondering if this season could be the end of Nadal’s career. Now, the Spaniard will aim to comeback stronger after a three months lay off and focus on the French Open.