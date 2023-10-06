“You Can’t Learn That”: Roger Federer’s Close Friend and Former World No. 2 Expresses Admiration for Novak Djokovic’s Humble Beginnings

Novak Djokovic is still at the top of men’s tennis at the age of 36, and the Serbian has made yet another fan in the form of former world number 2, Tommy Haas. Haas has expressed his admiration for Djokovic and added that the Serbian knows things that are impossible to teach. Haas further hailed Djokovic’s hunger for success at the age of 36 and discussed how it affects the players around him.

Advertisement

Tommy Haas knows a thing or two about longevity as the German himself retired at the age of 39. There was a chance for him to continue even further but injuries ruined his comeback. It is understandable that Haas has admiration for the Serbian considering the long career both tennis stars have enjoyed.

Tommy Haas praises Novak Djokovic

Tommy Haas hailed Novak Djokovic’s longevity and compared it to the other greats of the game. The German mentioned Djokovic’s hunger for the game is still on top at the age of 36, while other tennis legends like Pete Sampras and Boris Baker retired in their early 30’s. In addition, Haas added that Djokovic’s motivation growing up in war-laden Serbia and his dream of giving his family a better lifestyle is a quality that cannot be taught to an individual.

Advertisement

“Pete Sampras and Boris Becker retired at 30, but Djokovic at 36 is hungry like a teenager, that’s his mentality. When he tells stories about how he grew up during the war and dreamed of giving his family a better life… you can’t learn that, you either have it or you don’t.”

Novak Djokovic endured a tough childhood in the war-laden part of Serbia. Djokovic experienced hardships as a child growing up during the Yugoslav Wars, including training in less-than-ideal settings. Djokovic’s poor beginnings developed his character and helped him become one of the best players in the world.

Tommy Haas and his friendship with Roger Federer

Tommy Haas and Roger Federer share a great bond together. The duo have been on the tour for more than 20 years and share a great camaraderie. Apart from talking about Novak Djokovic. Haas discussed his relationship with his old friend Federer and talked about his retirement at the Laver Cup.

Haas admitted that he already knew about Federer’s decision to retire beforehand and he felt that the atmosphere at the O2 Arena in London was emotional. The German further hailed Federer as a great guy to be around and praised his perspective on life.

“I knew beforehand that he would say goodbye there at the Laver Cup. It was a great atmosphere in the O2 Arena. It was very emotional, almost too emotional. Roger is an incredible guy, on and off the court – as a friend, as a father, as a man. You always have fun with him. He has a great outlook on life and it’s wonderful to spend time with people like him.”

Advertisement

Tommy Haas feels that Novak Djokovic still has a lot of tennis left in him and the Serbian will keep on challenging for more Grand Slams. It will be interesting to see Djokovic’s approach in the coming years.