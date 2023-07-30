“You Got £1,050,000 for Runner Up..”: Nick Kyrgios and Fans Debate if $260,000+Paid to John McEnroe for Wimbledon Commentary Is Justified

Jul 10, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) reacts to his box during the men s final against Novak Djokovic (not pictured) on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

John McEnroe was reportedly paid £205,000 or approximately $260,000, by BBC for his two weeks of commentary work at Wimbledon. As with most things in life and tennis, people were divided into factions over this. Some believe it is a fair remuneration while others think it to be an obscene amount for just two weeks of work. Nick Kyrgios too had something to say in this debate.

Advertisement

Kyrgios is outspoken about many topics in tennis but probably none more so then the tennis schedule and pay that players have to go with. Similar to how he feels that players aren’t paid enough for what they do, it seems the Aussie holds the same belief with McEnroe’s salary for the work he did.

Nick Kyrgios would ask for more than John McEnroe

Responding to the tweet that reported the salary paid to John McEnroe for his two weeks at Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios suggested that at least players are fairly compensated at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios/status/1685691235439370240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When asked what he would expect to be paid for putting in a similar two weeks of work in at the grass Major, Kyrgios opined that he would demand more than what he’d made last year as a runner-up. The premium salary is justified according to him since he’s been a finalist at Wimbledon.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios/status/1685692401468522496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So going by Nick’s expectations, BBC would need to pay him a fee upwards of $1.3 million seeing as he made that much as a runner-up in 2022 against Novak Djokovic.

Love and hate for McEnroe

Kyrgios had his say but so did many other fans of the sport. While some enjoy listening to the American talk viewers through the matches, others think he is no longer as entertaining as he used to be. Some defended his pay while others ridiculed BBC for it.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fun_mat/status/1685217715743604736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/crosscourt1/status/1685416315107110912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MarcelloCalicc1/status/1685215949409161216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JohnOleary83/status/1685246617375404032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisRGollop/status/1685252011615260672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But the detractors were certainly not holding back when voicing their disappointment with the report.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GarryPa31881391/status/1685222470469455872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DameLilySavage/status/1685405890256478209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Variant488/status/1685286900821569536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NadinetTr/status/1685355836665638913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Love it or hate it, John McEnroe seems set to continue being around for a while yet. Next up we can expect to hear him again at the US Open a few weeks down the line.