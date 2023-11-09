5 Grand Slam Champions Who Have Never Won the ATP Finals Ft. Rafael Nadal

Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to an error during the match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The ATP Finals is the season-ending event on the ATP Tour. During the previous years, the ATP Finals have been dominated by Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. The two stars in the ‘Big Three’ of tennis have won the tournaments six times each. Other tennis legends like Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras have won the event five times. However, not all of the Grand Slam winners have had success at the ATP Finals. Here is a list of five players who have won Grand Slams but not the ATP Finals, including the likes of Rafael Nadal, who will be missing out this season.

1. Rafael Nadal leads the pack

Rafael Nadal is a glaring example of the point. The Spaniard has won 22 Grand Slams but still could not crack the code to win the ATP Finals. Rafael Nadal has participated in the competition 16 times but at best, only played the final match twice but ended up losing to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer respectively. Now, with his career in the latter stages, it would be tough to see Rafael Nadal compete for the ATP Finals again.

2. Rod Laver is a shock addition

Rod Laver won 11 Grand Slam singles championships throughout his distinguished career. He also completed a Calendar Grand Slam twice in his career, which is a record still unmatched. The Australian is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever.

However, he failed to win the year-end championships. Laver lost the finals in 1971 and 1972, both against fellow Aussie Ken Rosewall.

3. Jim Courier was the 90s example

Jim Courier won four Grand Slam titles throughout his career. The American won two French Open titles and two Australian Open titles, but failed to win at his home Grand Slam in the US Open. Along with that, the American further won five Masters 1000 titles. Courier made it to the final of the ATP Finals twice but faced defeat on both occasions at the hands of Pete Sampras and Boris Becker, in 1991 and 1992 respectively.

4. Stan Wawrinka does a Rafael Nadal

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland has won three Grand Slam titles. In the generation dominated by his Swiss counterpart, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Wawrinka has done well to find a space in history of his own. Wawrinka won the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open, all in different years. Although, the Swiss was at his peak in 2014-2016, he could never win the ATP Finals.

5. Juan Martin del Potro could not make it to as many ATP Finals

Juan Martin del Potro has been one of the unluckiest players in tennis. The Argentine has suffered from injuries throughout his career and never really fulfilled his potential. However, he did manage to win the US Open in 2009 against all odds. del Potro reached the finals of the ATP Finals in 2009 as well but lost against Nikolay Davydenko in straight sets.