“Dennis Rodman Didn’t Really Care”: Tennis Star Compares Himself to Michael Jordan’s Infamous NBA Teammate

In a recent podcast interview with former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, Nick Kyrgios addressed the comparisons made between himself and NBA star Dennis Rodman. Many people have compared Kyrgios to Rodman over the years for their flamboyant personality and way of live. Kyrgios accepted the comparisons to some degree, mentioning how Rodman did not “care” too much.

The Australian star is known for his unorthodox style and unusual attitude on a tennis court. Both Kyrgios and Rodman have a reputation in sport for being unique and unpredictable. The duo are similar in a lot of aspects and Kyrgios seemed to agree with the comparisons.

Nick Kyrgios likes the comparison with Dennis Rodman

Nick Kyrgios and Dennis Rodman are a special breed of players. The duo have undeniable talent, yet choose to play in an unorthodox fashion. Kyrgios is a Wimbledon runner-up and has threatened to win a Grand Slam for number of years but failed to do so. The fact that the Australian has beaten all of the ‘Big Three’ is a testament to his brilliant potential. Similarly, Dennis Rodman, was a significant figure in the Chicago Bulls’ championship-winning era alongside Michael Jordan. Although filled with talent, the American was more famous for his dressing sense and off-field activities.

While talking to Mike Tyson on his podcast, Nick Kyrgios admitted that he agreed with his comparisons with Rodman and felt that the American was completely comfortable with himself. He further added that Rodman didn’t care what the people thought, something that he could relate to.

“I think it’s great. I feel like my athletes are Allen Iverson or Dennis Rodman, guys like that, who did it their own way. Being compared to Dennis Rodman I like. When I first think of Rodman, I think of someone who feels completely comfortable with himself, that he played the game he wanted to and didn’t really care what other people thought.”

Currently out-injured, Kyrgios has had a tough season. The Australian star has only played one game all season as he tries to come back and compete for major titles again.

What next for Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has had an indifferent 2023 as he has been constantly struggled with injuries. The Australian star has played only one competitive game all year. While Kyrgios’ unpredictable nature adds to his fame, it will be interesting to see how the flamboyant Aussie recovers his form after such a big break from tennis.

Comparisons with Rodman will continue as Kyrgios still tries to attach his name in the tennis history books. There is no denying the talent of the Aussie, but it’s his willingness to work hard for the big titles that will count.