The Best RPK Warzone 2.0 Loadout: Overall Best LMG with Good Damage and Range

This article will look at the optimal attachments to form the best RPK loadout in Warzone 2.0 with good damage and a higher range.

The RPK is comparatively slow in mobility compared to ARs. However, it is easy to estimate the recoil l at long ranges and increase the damage. This post will focus on making the RPK a lethal laser beam for your loadout. Along with the attachments, we will look at how you can unlock them.

Attachments that will Transform your RPK into a Killing Machine in Warzone 2.0

We will begin with the TAC 597 Barrel, which you can unlock by getting the RPK to Level 3. This attachment increases the damage range at the cost of hip fire recoil and ads recoil. However, it increases movement speed and bullet velocity. The next is the ZLR Talon 5 Muzzle which you can get by getting the TAQ-M to Level 22. This suppressor increases bullet velocity and recoil smoothness at the cost of ADS Speed, ADS Walking speed, and Aim Stability.

The Optic is the VLK4.0x which you can unlock by getting the Kastov 762 to Level 4. It increases the magnification of ADS by 4x. We will equip the Heavy Support Stock you can get by getting the RPK to Level 12. This attachment increases accuracy and helps to mitigate recoil. The last attachment is the Rear Grip. We will use the Demo X-2 Grip here. This grip also helps lessen the recoil at the cost of Aim stability. Now, let us look at the secondary weapon.

The Vaznev-9k is a beautiful weapon to carry. You can put any attachments on it as long as it can increase your mobility and help you get out of sticky situations. The Overkill perk is mandatory here so that you can carry two primaries. Along with these, carry a Semtex and a Stun for tactical advantages. You can equip any other perks that you feel are comfortable with your play style.

