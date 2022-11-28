Fennec 45 Warzone 2 Class Loadout: High Mobility with Greater Fire Rate

The Fennec 45 is a great weapon for close-quarters combat in Warzone 2. This SMG will benefit your approach of faster pace action.

Fennec 45 is undeniably a good SMG when it comes to fire rate, mobility, and damage up close. Many assault rifles offer a lot of damage and recoil control at long ranges.

But if you grew up playing Black Ops II and prefer the MSMC, then you will have a better time using the Fennec 45. This article will look at the attachments that will make this gun the best-in-class SMG for your slaying needs.

Fennec 45 Warzone 2: Spray ’em and Slay ’em

The Fennec has a noticeable recoil pattern in the game. That is why the aim here is to boost the damage and take care of the recoil up close. We will also grab a long-range rifle as a secondary.

Let us start with a Cronen Mini Pro Optic. The sight is ideal for close range as it will help you snap on targets quickly. Alternatively, an SZ Holotherm is also useful. A magazine like the Fennec 45 Mag will be useful in taking out multiple opponents without having to reload after every kill.

Let us get into the bread and butter. The VLK LZR 7MW Laser is crucial if you want the ADS Speed to be faster and the Sprint to Fire to be quicker. It also increases mobility. Next, let us go with an FTAC Castle Comp Muzzle. The attachment does three things: it increases hip fire accuracy, bullet velocity, and decreases recoil. This attachment is necessary along with the ZLR 16.5” Ignition Barrel, which does the same thing.

For the Secondary weapon, we recommend going for an M4 or a Victus XMR which will boost your long-range engagement capability. Carry a Stun Grenade along with a Grenade for your throwables. Perk-wise, you can equip the Vanguard Perk Package for high mobility. We have also given you a No Recoil M4 Loadout if you prefer long-range engagements.

