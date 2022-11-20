Warzone 2 best PC settings for spotting enemies from far away

Warzone 2 was just launched and players have been enjoying the game so far. Though the game is based on the same engine as Modern Warfare 2, they are not the same. Players dropping in Al Mazrah have to have some kind of customization to get the best setting for PC to play Warzone 2.

Here is the setting that would help players in spotting enemies from afar when playing on PC.

Also Read: World’s first Warzone 2 nuke unleashed by streamers, know how they did it

Best settings in Warzone 2.0 for spotting enemies on PC

Be a force on land, air, and sea! Which vehicle in #Warzone2 will you hop in first?👇 🛞 ATV

🛞 UTV

🛞 Hatchback

🛞 SUV

🛞 @GMC Hummer EV

🛞 Cargo Truck

🚁Light Helo

🚁Heavy Chopper

🚤RHIB

🚤Armored Patrol Boat#CODBlog: https://t.co/dGjPbxgdzR pic.twitter.com/6WoxIfuofA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 9, 2022

Players can access the setting from the top right corner of the game and click on the search bar that will help them find the exact location of the setting they want to change. Here are the optimum settings that will make your gaming experience smoother:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Screen Refresh Rate: Highest Available

Dynamic Resolution: Off

V-Sync (Gameplay): On

Custom Frame Rate Limit: 57FPS, 141FPS, 237FPS

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 FidelityFX CAS Strength: 75

75 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal

Normal Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

Textures

Texture Resolution Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic High

High Nearby Level of Detail High

High Volumetric Quality Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality Low

Low Water Caustics Off

Off Clutter Draw Distance Long

Long Particle Quality High

High Particle Quality Level Low

Low Bullet Impact and Sprays On

On Shader Quality Low

Low Distant Level of Detail High

High Tessellation Off

Off Terrain Memory Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming On

Shadow

Shadow Map Resolution Low

Low Screen Space Shadows Off

Off Ambient Occlusion Off

Off Screen Space Reflections Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality Low

Low Spot Cache Low

Low Particle Lighting Low

Low Static Reflection Quality Low

Low Water Grid Volumes Off

View

Field of View 100

100 ADS Field of View Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View Default

While these are the ideal settings, players can still tweak them according to their comfort. These are setting for PC that have up-to-date graphic cards and fast internet connection. These settings will help you in balancing gameplay and graphics.

Also Read: Warzone 2.0 New Plates and Armor System Explained: What has Changed for the Second COD Warzone game?