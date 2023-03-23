The Best SMG Loadout in Warzone 2 That “Makes the Game Worth Playing” According to JoeWo!

The MP7 has had a long legacy in the Call of Duty franchise. It is a go-to gun for most slayers and it has the stats to back it up. The meta in Warzone 2 currently favors the close-range weapons a lot which is why it is the perfect time to use this loadout by JoeWo. This MP7 Loadout contains all the secrets of the gun which will make it stronger, better, and more agile. Without further ado, let us get into the class setup.

The MP7 Loadout That Will Send your Enemies Packing their Bags in Warzone 2!

The first attachment we will use is the Bruen Pendulum Muzzle which will severely reduce the horizontal and vertical recoil of this gun. This gun is a close-range destroyer and eats ammo pretty fast. That is why, we need to make sure that the gun does not miss a single bullet. The next job is to increase the mobility of the gun a little. For that, we will equip the Demo RXT Stock which is going to increase our crouch movement, sprint, and ADS speed.

The Schlager Soldier Grip is going to be the next attachment. This one increases our ADS speed more in addition to sprint-to-fire speed. We will also need a laser and what better attachment than the VLK LZR 7MW? This attachment gives additional sprint-to-fire speed, ADS speed, and aiming stability which is essential in pulling up our gun.

The last attachment is going to be the Tango 228 Barrel increases the damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. This is the bread and butter of this setup as it increases the damage to the gun and its TTK. Now, you can go for an overkill setup and equip a Sniper rifle or an LMG but that is on personal preference.

Stick to close range and make sure your opponents do not get a lock on you. Always be on the move as this loadout is built for speed. In addition, we might need drill charges/throwing knives to finish off enemies. Use smoke grenades for cover. Follow JoeWo for more Warzone 2 content just like this and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more CoD content!