This is What An Overpowered RAAL MG Looks Like In Warzone 2 Season 2; IceManIsaac Loadout!!

This RAAL MG Loadout will give you the firepower necessary to take on all kinds of enemies in Warzone 2. Loadout below.

The RAAL MG is one of the best LMGs to use along with the RPK. The game is filled with people using LMGs since they are in the meta. However, the meta is slowly changing from LMGs to SMGs and other ranged weapons. However, diverting from the meta talk, the RAAL MG has some inconsistencies which we will attempt to fix in this loadout article. IceManIsaac is one of the best players in the game. He also comes up with the best loadouts for weapons. Let us analyze his RAAL MG loadout.

The RAAL MG Sings in Warzone 2 with This IceManIsaac Loadout!

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Ammunition : .338 High Velocity

: .338 High Velocity Laser: FSS OLE Laser

FSS OLE Laser Barrel: 21” EXF Rhino Barrel

21” EXF Rhino Barrel Muzzle: BVM-338

The beauty of this loadout is the simple attachments it has. They serve an individual purpose and combine together to increase the strengths of the gun and almost negate the weaknesses. The first attachment we will equip is the Aim OP V-4. This Optic is one of the cleanest ones that will help us the most when we ADS. We need a clear Line of Sight so we can track enemies better. The Aim OP is perfect for that purpose.

The .338 High Velocity is solely present to increase the bullet velocity. This buff in bullet velocity in turn helps with our TTK. The FSS OLE Laser is present to increase the sprint-to-fire speed, ADS speed, and aiming stability. This is essential since the LMGs have lesser mobility in the game compared to some of the other weapons.

Now we move on to the cream of the crop. The fourth attachment is the 21” EXF Rhino Barrel. Do not be intimated by the name. This attachment will do wonders for our gun. It helps us increase the bullet velocity of the gun. It offers recoil control as well but sacrifices ADS and movement speed. The last attachment is the BVM-338. This attachment decreases the recoil DRASTICALLY. It helps with horizontal and vertical recoil control at the cost of ADS speed and aiming stability.

For maximum comfort, we recommend running the perk setup, a lethal and tactical combination that suits your playstyle. This gun is everything you need for medium to long ranges. Therefore, we recommend picking up a close-range gun like the KV Broadside or the Vaznev-9k. Otherwise, you are all good in terms of long-range firepower. Check out IceManIsaac’s YouTube Channel here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more updates!

