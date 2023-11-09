Who is Sam Houser, the man who announced GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto VI, better known as GTA 6, is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of the decade. Rockstar Games finally announced this game via a message from Sam Houser. So, let’s dive deeper to learn more about this person who announced GTA 6.

Sam Houser needs no introduction to the gaming community. After all, he is one of the most renowned names in the industry today. A famous video game producer, Sam is widely known for being the co-founder and president of Rockstar Games. He and his brother Dan Houser founded this game publishing company in 1998 as the subsidiary of Take-Two.

Rockstar Games is an American video game publishing giant. They are known for creating beloved video games like the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series. In fact, the Houser brothers were the forces behind the GTA franchise, which revolutionized the open-world gaming scene.

Despite Houser being among the most successful game producers, he doesn’t like being in the spotlight. However, his work has propelled him into global attention time and again. Aside from the GTA and RDR series, he has also produced the 2012-released third-person shooter Max Payne 3.

Sam Houser’s net worth in 2023

Being the co-founder of Rockstar Games and creator of the beloved GTA franchise has definitely propelled Sam Houser to glory and filled his pockets with a huge fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sam Houser had a net worth of $150 million in 2023.

Incidentally, Rockstar Games has released many high-selling games. GTA San Andreas sold over 27.5 million copies, and Red Dead Redemption 2 sold 34 million copies. But the most successful game in their history is GTA V, selling over 135 million copies. This 2013 released game broke multiple titles, like the fastest game to gross $1 billion and the highest-grossing game in the first 24 hours.

Undoubtedly, these big video game sales helped Sam Houser build his vast fortune. Moreover, with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, we can only expect the 52-year-old Englishman’s net worth to skyrocket further.

According to Houser’s latest message on Rockstar Games’ official site, the trailer for GTA 6 will be released early next month. Moreover, this trailer release will also be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.