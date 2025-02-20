The End of Missed Calls? MLB’s Automatic Strike Zone Gets a Major Test

Jun 16, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Home Plate Umpire Mike Estabrook throws out Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson from the game. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball recently announced its plans to test their new technology in 2025’s Spring Training.

New Tech on the Scene!

To start, the league’s new Hawk-Eye technology tracks and maps pitches. They call it “the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS), presented by T-Mobile.” Yes, that’s the full name.

Building on this advancement, the league will implement the new tech across 60% of the Spring Training games.

How Does It Work In-Game?

Put simply, each team is allowed two challenges per game. If a challenge is successful, the team retains it. However, an unsuccessful attempt results in losing one of the challenges.

Importantly, only certain players can call a challenge. The batter, pitcher, and catcher must act immediately after the umpire’s call. They must decide on their own, without any assistance from the dugout. To signal a challenge, they simply tap on their cap or helmet.

MLB is going to test the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system during Spring Training games. This was system was used in MiLB last year where calls challenged by players were overturned 51% of the time, per MLB. What are your thoughts on the ABS Challenge System? pic.twitter.com/vraRdcf5WX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 19, 2025

Background of the Technology

Looking back, the tech was previously tested in Minor League Baseball last year. The results showed that 51% of challenged calls were overturned, while the system added only an average of 17 seconds per game.

Additionally, as part of its integration, stadium screens displayed replay feeds, and television stations broadcasted them live.

Implications

As of now, full implementation in regular-season MLB games remains unconfirmed. Nonetheless, the Spring Training trials mark a significant step toward embracing technological advancements in the sport.

We just had a preview of the ABS Challenge system during Yu Darvish’s live BP! A strike call overturned into a ball. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/XMA1BvRqus — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) February 19, 2025

Moving forward, the league will likely adopt a hybrid approach, combining live umpires with ABS as a replay assist—similar to how the NFL utilizes video review.

Ultimately, if the trial proves successful, the sport could experience a major, and hopefully positive, transformation in the coming seasons. The question remains: Will it reduce arguments and ejections, or will it introduce new controversies surrounding crucial calls?