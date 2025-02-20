mobile app bar

The End of Missed Calls? MLB’s Automatic Strike Zone Gets a Major Test

Brendan Rubin
Published

follow google newsFollow Us

Jun 16, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Home Plate Umpire Mike Estabrook throws out Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson from the game. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball recently announced its plans to test their new technology in 2025’s Spring Training.

New Tech on the Scene!

December 29, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; General view as spectators gather outside at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

To start, the league’s new Hawk-Eye technology tracks and maps pitches. They call it “the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS), presented by T-Mobile.” Yes, that’s the full name.

Building on this advancement, the league will implement the new tech across 60% of the Spring Training games.

How Does It Work In-Game?

Put simply, each team is allowed two challenges per game. If a challenge is successful, the team retains it. However, an unsuccessful attempt results in losing one of the challenges.

Importantly, only certain players can call a challenge. The batter, pitcher, and catcher must act immediately after the umpire’s call. They must decide on their own, without any assistance from the dugout. To signal a challenge, they simply tap on their cap or helmet.

Background of the Technology

Friday, July 15, 2022. Minor League Orioles pitcher Harol Arias. Mandatory Credit: THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking back, the tech was previously tested in Minor League Baseball last year. The results showed that 51% of challenged calls were overturned, while the system added only an average of 17 seconds per game.

Additionally, as part of its integration, stadium screens displayed replay feeds, and television stations broadcasted them live.

Implications

As of now, full implementation in regular-season MLB games remains unconfirmed. Nonetheless, the Spring Training trials mark a significant step toward embracing technological advancements in the sport.

Moving forward, the league will likely adopt a hybrid approach, combining live umpires with ABS as a replay assist—similar to how the NFL utilizes video review.

Ultimately, if the trial proves successful, the sport could experience a major, and hopefully positive, transformation in the coming seasons. The question remains: Will it reduce arguments and ejections, or will it introduce new controversies surrounding crucial calls?

About the author

Brendan Rubin

Brendan Rubin

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Brendan is a 22 year old student from Montreal, Canada. He currently studies sports administration. Brendan has a strong passion for sports and writing, having started his journey with his own blog. He is now the junior baseball writer for ‘The Sports Rush’

Share this article

Don’t miss these