Yankees Faithful Relive ‘Shades of Mariano’ as Clay Holmes Extends Stellar 0.00 ERA Run

The Yankees have quite the roster of stars playing for that massive payday this season. Although, all eyes might be on the recently acquired Juan Soto or the significantly underperforming Gleyber Torres, shining under these overpowering lights in New York is Yankees’ star closer Clay Holmes, who is putting together a remarkable campaign.

In his most recent appearance against the Baltimore Orioles, Clay Holmes entered the game in the 8th. Holmes struck out red-hot Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman to escape the 8th, before bagging the save after a successful 9th innings. So far, in 14.1 innings pitched, Clay Holmes is yet to concede a single run. And for Yankees fans, as sacrilegious as it may seem, any lockdown closer inevitably draws comparisons to the legendary Mariano Rivera. Undoubtedly, it’s an extremely unfair standard.

“Shades of Marianos ERA in October,” said one fan as Holmes forced out comparisons to the Sandman after bagging his 10th save of the season. Notably, fans haven’t always been kind to Holmes, but that is en route to change after yesterday. This is how other fans reacted:

Even Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde was in awe of Clay Holmes.

“Clay Holmes, that’s about as nasty as it gets. You’re throwing 97 mph bowling balls with a slider; it’s going to be tough to score against.”

Yesterday’s win, following two consecutive losses against the Orioles, made the Bronx Bombers the first team to twenty wins in the American League this season. Holmes’ wicked sinker-slider combination looked more devastating than ever as he stared down Baltimore’s dangerous top of the lineup.

Realistically, comparing any player to an all-time great like Mariano Rivera puts unfair pressure on them. Rivera retired with three mind-blowing stats that may never be touched – most career saves (652), most postseason saves (42), and the lowest postseason ERA (0.70). While Holmes has been top-notch, comparing him to Mo might be too early.

But let’s not forget, Yankees fans aren’t just casually name-dropping Mariano Rivera when talking about any run-of-the-mill player. To even utter Holmes’ name in the same breath as the Sandman is the ultimate sign of respect. The mere fact that the comparisons are being made at all is an absolute appreciation for how phenomenal Holmes has looked.

Whenever times get tough, Mo is a call away for Clay Holmes

Back to Clay Holmes’ tough times in 2022 and the start of 2023, he once had a memorable equipment room encounter with legend Mariano Rivera. That meeting ended with Holmes’ special score: Mariano’s phone number.

“Mo’s always a call away. That’s what he said. I have never called him, but I know if there’s a question that I really want to ask, he’s available,” said the Yankees closer.

Even though Clay Holmes hasn’t picked up the phone to call Mariano, he’s used the internet to draw on Mo’s experiences. Clay Holmes continued to speak about the heartbreaking 2001 World Series, when Mariano failed to hold the ninth, and the Yanks lost to Arizona.

Holmes expanded, “Just hearing Mo talk, the way that he approached the game mentally, his confidence, his belief … it was next level and there’s something to learn there.”

For now, every filthy outing adds to Holmes’ leverage and value on the open market. If Holmes can keep dealing like this, he’s setting himself up for a really big payday when he hits free agency after the 2024 season. What do you think will happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!