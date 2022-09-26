“The psychological warfare you go through is tough” – Lewis Hamilton talks about rivalry with 53 GP winning driver

Lewis Hamilton regards Sebastian Vettel as one of the best drivers he faced as a rival despite the fierce competition between the two.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have shared many close battles on track. The two during their primes were widely regarded as the best F1 drivers of their generation.

Both drivers debuted in 2007 and have since been competitors on the track. But in 2023, F1 fans will no longer be treated with the on-track duels of Vettel and Hamilton.

The German racer has decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season. With 53 race wins and 4 World Championship titles, Vettel will go down in F1’s hall of fame as one of the best.

Despite their on-track rivalry, both drivers have shared a lot of mutual respect for each other. Vettel has even claimed Hamilton as one of the best he has ever driven again.

While Hamilton applauds his racing talent, he appreciated Vettel’s efforts in many causes. He claimed Vettel never let him feel lonely while Lewis was fighting against a bigger challenge. And that’s how Lewis wants to remember the German driver as.

Seb, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man. pic.twitter.com/eHVmOpov2m — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 28, 2022

Lewis said, “With Seb for example, we’ve had some great races in the past. And I’m so proud of him, of how he’s gone through his journey. And how he’s opened up and how he’s been outspoken and continues to be.”

Vettel hasn’t given any updates on his post-retirement plans. He wants to be close to F1 and racing but also wants to spend more time with his Family. To which Lewis said, “I have no doubt whatever he plans to do in the future, he will continue to do so.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton shares heartfelt tribute to Sebastian Vettel amidst his retirement announcement

Lewis Hamilton talks about the rivalry with Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have challenged each other for the title on numerous occasions. Most recently in 2017 and 2018, when Vettel came the closest to dismantling his and Mercedes’s dominance in F1.

Vettel however was not successful. But according to Lewis Hamilton, the two never lacked respect for one another off-track. And Vettel displayed great character despite suffering a setback on both his title challenges.

Lewis said, “It’s hard to be friends when you’re having a head-to-head battle. And one of you is and one of you isn’t winning. The psychological warfare you go through, it’s tough.”

On this day in 2017, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton collided in Baku. Sebastian felt that Hamilton had brake tested him on the safety car restart. Sebastian was later given a 10 second stop/go penalty for the incident. pic.twitter.com/rp3zB2bJt8 — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) June 25, 2022

He added, “But to be able to come out from that and be such good friends, I think it will continue to grow and be even better friends in future. I’m really grateful for.”

Vettel’s lack of fight made many doubt his calibre as a driver. Some doubted if he was fit to drive for Ferrari and some asked if his 4-consecutive title wins were just a result of a good car. But the German did not focus on the criticism, instead set an example of a true racer.

Also Read: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton doesn’t care about finishing 2022 without race win