“The Rest Is a Blur”: Klay Thompson ‘Hilariously’ Reveals Draymond Green’s Words After Game-Winning Basket Against the Kings

The Golden State Warriors won all three games of their first road trip of the 2023-2024 season and made it back to the Bay Area for their one-game homestand against the Sacramento Kings. A matchup that has been extremely exciting in recent history went down to the wire yet again. Thanks to Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr’s boys kept their win streak against the Kings alive. The 102-101 victory is their first win at the Chase Center.

Stephen Curry emphatically gave the Golden State Warriors a one-point lead during the dying minutes of the game. A mid-range bank shot by Domantas Sabonis allowed Mike Brown’s boys to regain the lead. During the final play of the action-packed thriller, Steph was tightly guarded by Harrison Barnes. Finally, Draymond Green got the ball to Klay Thompson who proceeded to drill the contested mid-range game-winner.

Green was the first one to hype Thompson up as soon as the latter connected the jumper.

After the contest concluded, the Splash Brother honestly admitted that he didn’t completely hear what his teammate had to say.

Question: What did Draymond have to say after you made that shot?

Klay: “‘I’m always looking for you’… I don’t know, the rest was a blur.”

Klay Thompson is having a terrific season

Klay Thompson signed a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors in 2019. The contract promised to reward him with $190 million over five years. Now, the Warriors shooting guard is eligible for yet another contract extension. However, all contract talks between the organization and Thompson have been stalled.

According to several reports, the Warriors will ultimately award the 6ft 6” sharpshooter with a four-year deal worth $120-$140 million.

Ahead of all the contract negotiations, the four-time NBA Champ claimed that the current season was going to be the best one of his career. So far, the 33-year-old has not disappointed. Thompson has been crucial in the Bay Area side’s four-game win streak.

As the Warriors sit 2nd in the Western Conference standings with a 4-1 record, Klay’s production has been off the charts. The man has been averaging 16.5 points and 4 rebounds while shooting at a highly efficient 45.6/37.9/100 shooting split with an average box plus-minus of +5.3.