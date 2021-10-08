“They put LaMelo Ball in but no Michael Jordan?”: NBA 75th anniversary video without Steph Curry and Bulls icon leaves basketball fans aghast

The NBA’s 75th-anniversary promos don’t feature Michael Jordan anywhere. The promotion campaign features different eras of the league, giving the Bulls dynasty from 1991-98 a miss.

The 2021-22 season is a special one as NBA completes 75-years. The league is going all out to celebrate its 75th-anniversary beginning by giving the NBA logo a new look. The marketing campaigns have begun with only a few weeks left for the season to kick off.

The NBA recently released a promo featuring a plethora of NBA stars to celebrate the spirit of basketball. The promo, which is almost 3 minutes long, features icons from all eras.

The synopsis of the promo consists of Hollywood superstar Michael B. Jordan driving a school bus in the neighborhood, picking up kids. The Creed actor plays the role of a guide showing kids the different eras of the league. The promo has icons of different generations living on the street known as the NBA lane.

However, the promo doesn’t feature the GOAT as regarded by many, Michael Jordan. Though there is a split-second glimpse of his iconic dunk, MJ never shot for the promo.

Michael Jordan is absent from the NBA’s 75th-anniversary promo.

It’s no secret that MJ leads a reclusive life away from the bright lights. The 6x NBA champion is not present on any social media site. However, the superstar has always managed to maintain an association with the league. Jordan is the majority owner of the NBA team Charlotte Hornets.

It would be futile to argue Jordan’s contribution to the league. Thus not being able to spot him in any commercials is questionable. Some fans on social media claim MJ being the owner of an NBA team might be a reason. However, this theory sounds bizarre.

Surprisingly there is no ode to the Chicago Bulls, one of the few teams in sports to 3-peat twice. The commercial has stars of all generations make an appearance from Magic Johnson to Devin Booker.

Some of the reasons for Jordan’s absence could be his unavailability, reclusive nature, or personal reasons best known to him.

Jordan is not the only superstar missing in the commercial. Other superstars missing include Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen Curry, and Charles Barkley.