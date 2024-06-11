“Prayers Up Boss”: Fans Send Usain Bolt Encouraging Comments After His Upsetting Injury

Even elite athletes have their bad days, and for retired track and field superstar Usain Bolt, it seems to be a case of tough luck. After sauntering around as the new ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, he injured his leg and sustained some serious injuries.

While participating in a match for the UNICEF Soccer Aid, Bolt was taken away on a stretcher after a nasty fall on the ground. He put up a picture on his social media featuring him sitting on a bench, holding on to his crutches while resting his foot that sported a cast and bandages.

However, fans know Bolt for his passion and unwavering strength against all odds, which helped him cross several hurdles during his prime. Calling himself a warrior, he penned an inspiring message in the caption under the picture.

“Ruptured Achilles but done know we a warrior…”

Wanting to turn the upsetting situation into a light-hearted one, Bolt’s best friend and iconic cricketer Chris Gayle joked about their overdue race.

“Jah know…the race mash up…speedy recovery @usainbolt Mi G…”

Fellow sprinter Justin Gatlin joined the bandwagon and reminded Bolt of their retirement from the sport and consequent injuries.

“Bro what you out here doing?!? We retired remember…”

Fellow world record holder and retired sprinter Donovan Bailey empathized with his condition.

“Man..Been there 2x.it gets stronger when u heal.”

Popular TV presenter Scarlette Douglas reported watching the incident live and aired her concerns.

“Usain! Was watching today and was horrified for you! Take it easy and good luck with the op”

Track and field icon Trayvon Bromell also sent in good wishes.

“Prayers up boss”

Lastly, former Javelin throwing champion Tessa Sanderson encouraged Bolt with some powerful words.

“Painful…YES…been there…life still buzzed …once a champion. ALWAYS a champion…”

The Jamaican may have faced a setback while playing one of his favorite sports, but that did not deter him from pursuing more. Since he retired, Bolt has been on a mission to fulfill all his dreams across various fields, be it sports or music.

Usain Bolt Indulges in Several Activities Away From the Track

Apart from being the fastest human on Earth, Bolt takes up several tasks as his side quests, acing them one after the other. During one of his recent interviews with the ICC, he confessed how cricket has always been a part of his childhood as a hardcore Jamaican. His bowling, it seems, can still pass off decently since it took out Gayle in a friendly match decades ago.

He also released his latest music album, in collaboration with several artists, called ‘Sweet 7 Riddim’. He took on the role of a producer and a music artist for the album while promoting it across his social media. A man of many talents, it’s safe to say that Bolt is truly one-of-a-kind.