“Ur Mommy Must Be Proud”: Usain Bolt Goes Back in Time With a Heartwarming Throwback, Leaving the Track World Nostalgic

It’s no secret that Usain Bolt keeps his family up above everything else in his life since they’ve supported him through thick and thin. Be it his partner or his mother, he often posts about them with heartwarming notes.

A recent instance was no different when Bolt made a throwback post with a picture of himself and his mother. Jennifer Bolt has been a significant part of the track and field star’s life, attending all his races and serving as his source of inspiration.

The picture featured a young Bolt standing next to his mother against some bushes and posing for the camera. The memory seemed to hold a special meaning for him as he chose to attach the song ‘A.E.I.O.U’ and its lyrics from his latest album, Sweet 7 Riddim.

““Patience is Golden,

Faith don’t let me Down,

Become a flower in garden of the world”~ @queenifrica”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

Fans were overjoyed to get a rare glimpse of Bolt’s childhood.

“This is so precious. Nothing like an old pic.”

Many commented on how his achievements must have made his mother proud of him over the years.

“Ur mommy must be proud everyday”

Some even appreciated Mama Bolt’s upbringing, crediting her for turning the sprinter into an icon.

“This is what it takes, to raise our children well, good support and humble beginnings, not millions!! that will come later…”

Fans also made sure to appreciate the track’s singer, Queen Ifrica, for lending her voice to the dedication.

“Your mom is a pretty woman…Words of Wisdom from Queen Ifrica…”

Lastly, a fan issued a reminder to all caretakers of children.

“This is a reminder to nurture and protect our children…”

Bolt’s love for his mother always reflects in the way he speaks about her, his recent gesture being several songs from his album. Recently, on Mother’s Day, he went the extra mile to appreciate the two important women in his life with a heartfelt post.

Usain Bolt made a poetic wish on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was super special at the Bolt household, with both Jennifer, Bolt’s mother and Kasi Bennett, his partner, receiving a gift from him. His album seemed to have a song for every occasion, and the track ‘Mama’ perfectly encapsulated his respect and admiration for them.

In a video compilation featuring them, the song went perfectly in the background as Bolt highlighted the sacrifices women make for a successful future. Music has already been a field close to Bolt’s heart, and this gesture helped him express his feelings poetically.