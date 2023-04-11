Tyler Herro Meme: How One Expression in 2020 NBA Finals Helped Heat Star Become Internet Legend

Tyler Herro meme, two words that should have no correlation but yet it does. A simple expression, one that came as a result of agitation is now the main reason why Tyler Herro’s name trends during every game. Even today, before the start of the NBA Play-in tournament, it looks as though Tyler’s name will be searched a lot.

It is our duty to help you understand the origins of the search and moreover, share a laugh around the same. After all, Herro’s memes are downright hilarious.

So, how did it originate? Well, for that, we have to travel back to 2020. During the NBA Bubble. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have somehow forced themselves into the NBA Finals. Through sheer grit and toughness.

Tyler Herro, a rookie was the one making splashes during the run. He was a menace during the Heat’s blitz of the Eastern Conference and in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, he made an iconic face.

Tyler Herro meme: How he made a memorable face during game 3 of the 2019-20 NBA Finals

It is Game 3, and the Heat need to win. They are down 2-0 in the series. And thankfully, the whole team shows up to keep their hopes alive. At the end of the game, Tyler made a layup, a dagger, to close out the game. He gets fouled by Rajon Rondo in the process.

And with the foul, he made a snarl that became an infamous meme. Take a look:

And each time he takes to the floor, we get reminded of the face, ala meme.

Tyler’s “Herro-ics” in the 2019-20 NBA Finals

Aside from the meme, Herro is best known for his performance in that particular playoff run. He was a breakout star during the 2019-20 NBA Finals, putting on an impressive performance throughout the series. His consistent scoring and clutch shooting in previous playoff rounds helped Miami reach the final frontier.

However, it was during the Finals that he truly made a name for himself. He averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Herro set multiple records, becoming the youngest player to start in an NBA Finals game and the second-youngest player to score 30 points in a playoff game.

His impressive scoring ability and composure on the court helped keep the Miami Heat competitive against the heavily favored Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat did fall to the Lakers in a 4-1 gentlemen’s sweep, however, Herro’s performance established him as a rising star in the NBA.