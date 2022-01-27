“DeMar DeRozan and I are a match made in heaven!”: Bulls’ Zach LaVine talks to Draymond Green about his teammate and how the two have been perfect for each other

Bulls’ star Zach LaVine makes his way to the Draymond Green Show, talks about DeMar DeRozan and their pairing

Going into the 10th episode of his podcast, Draymond Green had a special guest making an appearance. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Gold Medalist and All-Star, Zach LaVine. Making his way onto the Draymond Green show, the duo had a lot to talk about. They talked about the Bulls, the roster changes, their time in Tokyo, and what a season DeMar DeRozan is having.

DeMar DeRozan has been a special addition to the Bulls’ roster. With him and Zach LaVine leading the way, the Bulls currently hold the 2nd best record in the East. The record would have been even better if they didn’t have their run-in with injuries and the NBA Health and Safety protocols. DeRozan has been leading the Bulls, averaging 26.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

“DeMar DeRozan and I are the perfect 1-2 punch”: Zach LaVine

The past summer wasn’t the best for DeMar DeRozan. He was being offered a spot on the Lakers’ roster, but that turned cold when they traded for Russell Westbrook. All around the league, the scouts were calling DeRozan a bad pick. However, the Bulls leadership did not feel so, and they signed him on a 3-year, $85 million deal.

During the time the Bulls leadership was talking to DeMar, Zach LaVine and Draymond Green were in Tokyo for the Olympics. LaVine talked to DeRozan and was totally on board. Fast forward a few months, and now the two are a dangerous duo to face.

"DeMar DeRozan is an All-NBA player" — Zach LaVine

LaVine shared that prior to going to Tokyo, he had talked to the Bulls front office to find a guy who could be there and serve as a deadly duo alongside him. The main thing he wanted was someone who could be calm in the clutch and help him and the Bulls to win. On that end, the Bulls front office nailed it, as they signed one of the best fourth-quarter scorers this season.

LaVine also pushed the narrative for his teammate to win MVP this season. The way the Bulls have been playing, despite all the injuries, is brilliant. Once they get their entire squad ready for the playoffs, they are bounds to cause some trouble in the East.