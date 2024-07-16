mobile app bar

UFC 305: Dan Hooker Avoids Sparring with Israel Adesanya, Fearing His ‘Truck-Like’ Power

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
UFC 305: Dan Hooker Avoids Sparring with Israel Adesanya, Fearing His 'Truck-Like' Power

Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya

Credits: IMAGO

Dan Hooker is warning everyone about the power of Israel Adesanya. Hooker believes the former champion has taken time off to come back bigger and stronger than before and is hitting way harder now.

Following his loss to Sean Strickland, Adesanya had taken a break from fighting so he could recover from his injuries and rediscover himself, just focusing on training and getting better.

Hooker, Adesanya’s City Kickboxing teammate has noticed a significant surge in his power. The pair regularly train and spar together.

However, in a recent interview for Submission Radio, Hooker revealed how he’s been avoiding sparring with ‘The Last Stylebender’. He said:

“Like the way he’s hitting me, you’d think he’s like 105 kilos…He spent a lot of time just packing on some size and a lot of strength, bro. And he’s just, he’s hitting like a truck, man.”

 

Now, 105 kilos is heavyweight territory, which would mean Adesanya has gained about 30 lbs worth of power.

However, he will be competing for the middleweight title so if he can still maintain that power at 185 lbs, boy oh boy, Dricus Du Plessis is not returning to Africa let alone returning as the ‘real African champion’.

But Izzy is not the only good thing coming put of the gym!

City Kickboxing could have a massive event at UFC 305 as 3 of their fighters are set to fight on the same day. Hooker will be the first to fight out of the three and he is ready to set the night strong

Dan Hooker excited to be on same card as Izzy and Kara-France

Hooker on Mateusz Gamrot in the main card, while Kara-France takes on Steve Erceg in the co-main event. All three Kiwis ae favorites going into their fights and will look to dominate.

But since Hooker is going first, he spoke about how he will look to set the standards high for his teammates,

“Let me get this party started boys, like let me go out there and let me show you how to do this whole cage fighting thing…Just setting the tone for the boys, that gets me barred up.”

This will be the first time where Hooker, Kara-France, and Adesanya are fighting on the same card. Although City Kickboxing has pulled off the three-peat before, they haven’t done it with three fighters this dominant.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these