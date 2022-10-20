“My Son Did This Drill at Class Tonight”: UFC Legend Brutally Mocks Anthony Joshua’s Training Video

Ex-UFC middleweight title challenger mocked the former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, after he uploaded a training video.

The British heavyweight boxer recently suffered a decision loss against his rival Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch. Now, Joshua is vigorously training to map his way back to the win column.

The 33-year-old is a socially active person who frequently posts his training videos on his social media account. Recently, Joshua did the same. However, his workout video was criticized by a former three-time UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen.

What did Chael Sonnen say about Anthony Joshua?

Sonnen was not much impressed by Joshua’s training regime. He mocked the former boxing champion by stating that his son does the regime in his classes.

My son did this drill at class tonight. He’s 7… https://t.co/cbJEq444WU — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 20, 2022

The former UFC fighter took to his official Twitter account and reposted Joshua’s video with the caption, “My son did this drill at class tonight. He’s 7…” However, there is yet no response from the British boxer.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time Sonnen has mocked Joshua. The UFC legend after retiring from the sport has become a combat sports critic. Sonnen shares his thoughts on the ongoing affairs in the combat world on his YouTube channel and social media platforms.

Similarly, the former UFC title challenger has landed shots at the British boxer several times in the past. Sonnen also once stated that Joshua is the laziest boxer in the sport.

Anthony Joshua gets called out by Deontay Wilder

The Bronze Bomber is willing to face the former British champion in his own nation, according to The Sun’s reporting.

This week, Wilder achieved a stunning knockout victory in the first round. After losing to Tyson Fury before, Wilder returned to the win column with this triumph.

Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel, said in the interview that the heavyweight boxer, who turns 37 this week, intends to stop competing at age 40. He thus plans to participate in a couple more bouts during that period.

He is thus willing to negotiate deals for a fight with the British heavyweight in Wembly the following year. However, they are yet to receive a response from Joshua.

