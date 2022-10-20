“If I Stay Undefeated, I’ll Leave the Sport” – When 24-Year-Old Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicted Exactly How He Would Retire!

Sep 7, 2019; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) reacts after defeating Dustin Poirier (not pictured) during UFC 242 at The Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov explains his future retirement in this throwback video at 24 years of age.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has raised a massive record in the UFC that is yet to be seriously challenged. While we have the Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makahchev fight coming up in a few days, it will still not pose a threat to ‘The Eagle’s’ record.

However, Nurmagomedov also has a thinking side to him that we rarely get to see. In fact, he planned to leave as an undefeated champion as early as the age of 24.

A throwback video showing ‘The Eagle’ explaining his plans to a fellow team member reveals his more reasoning side. This is a contrast to the ‘Khabib Smesh’ memes and Nurmagomedov’s own dominant grinded-out performance against all his opponents.

“You are 24 now?” asks his team member.

“I am 24 now, and if I win the belt and I stay undefeated, most likely I’ll leave the sport because it has no end. If I win the title and I stay undefeated, I’ll retire,” a young Khabib Nurmagomedov replied.

How is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Record Now?

Khabib Nurmagomedov had an epic run in the UFC where he remained undefeated. In all his fights against Mystic Mac Conor McGregor, ‘The Eagle’ secured victories in a resounding manner.

Former UFC heavyweight champion and Nurmagomedov’s long-time friend and team member Daniel Cormier has argued that ‘The Eagle’s record may never be broken.

When a panel raised the question of current lightweight title contender Alexander Volkanovski’s 21-1 record being better than Nurmagomedov’s 29-0, DC was quick to shut them down.

He went on to explain that Volknovski did not face the pedigree of opponents that Nurmagomedov did and the two are not on the same level.

