Karim Benzema Receives Applauds From UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev After His Ballon d’Or Win

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and lightweight contender Islam Makhachev congratulated the Real Madrid star Karim Benzema following his Ballon d’Or Win.

The 34-years-old footballer was awarded one of the highest honors in the sport for his year’s performance. Benzema became the fifth and oldest footballer from France to receive this honor.

Following that, the Frenchman garnered praise from all around the world. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev also joined the bracket by complimenting Benzema on social media.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev say about Karim Benzema?

Despite being MMA athletes, both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev are a fan of football. They are always seen playing a match during their training camps. Therefore, their fascination with football players is obvious.

Nurmagomedov took to his official Instagram story and posted a picture of Benzema with the trophy. He wrote, “best player in the world,” and also tagged the Frenchman in the caption.

Similar to his friend, Makhachev also posted the same picture of Benzema and wrote, “You deserved,” while also tagging him in the post.

‘The Eagle’ celebrates like Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring

Nurmagomedov is an ardent football fan. He absolutely loves Real Madrid in La Liga and Manchester United in the EPL. The retired UFC fighter also shares a good relationship with one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘The Eagle’ recently even copied his style of celebration. Nurmagomedov is currently in Abu Dhabi preparing Islam Makhachev for his title fight at UFC 280 against a former champion.

The Russian fighter and his team, as aforementioned, also enjoy a football match during their training session. In a video uploaded by Anatomy of a fighter, Nurmagomedov can be seen scoring a penalty and later celebrating like his friend Cristiano Ronaldo. This just shows Nurmagomedov’s enthusiasm for the United star.

