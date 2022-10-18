“Khabib Made It Happen”: Charles Oliveira on How Islam Makhachev Received Title Shot Despite Not Taking On ‘Top Contender’ and Predicts First-Round Knockout at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira has made a scathing statement, professing opponent Islam Makhachev is awarded the fight because of Khabib Nurmagomedov!

The highly anticipated lightweight bout is finally upon us, with UFC 280 on the horizon, and Charles Oliveira is slated to face Islam Makhachev!

There has been no real animosity between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. However, it would be a pretense to suggest that all is well between the Brazilian and Russian.

While both athletes have shared their insights on the other, it’s safe to say that, although there is mutual respect between the two, ‘Do Bronx’ is not convinced that Islam Makhachev has earned his way to a title shot.

While divulging his thoughts on Makhachev, Oliveira stated-

“He is very smart with his game. However, he’s been surfing a wave that’s not his, but Khabib’s. That’s the truth. This match is happening because Khabib made it happen. Not by Islam’s own merit. Because in my opinion, he should be fighting a ‘Top five’ contender. Who’s the ranked contender that Islam fought? No one.”

Oliveira believes that the fight will not pass the first round, but given Makhachev’s conditioning and durability as well, only time will tell.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his influence!

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s footprint in martial arts needs no explanation. Since his retirement as the ‘pound for pound’ king, the ‘Eagle’ was resolute to follow in the footsteps of his father as a mentor to his friends and family.

With that being said, since his competing days have come to a halt, the rather humble and modest man no longer appears to be there.

Nurmagomedov has repeatedly taken shots at Charles Oliveira in the lead-up to the fight, more so than “Do Bronx’s” opponent himself in Islam Makhachev. An unpleasant sight considering all that the 34-year-old accomplished in the sport due to his character.

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev!

The pair are set to do battle, in the center of the patented UFC octagon, on Saturday night, for all the marbles. The victor will reign supreme of a talented 1555lbs division.

The encounter between the pair has the potential to be a vintage bout, that truly personifies mixed martial arts. Given their ascendancy in their respective arts, the obvious question remains, would the fight go to the ground, and if so, who will stand tall?

When it’s all said and done, this fight will be regarded as the precedent for the future of martial arts, where athletes need to be proficient in all facets of the sport.

