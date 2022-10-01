$1.5 Million Worth UFC Star Petr Yan Leaves His Coach Misty-Eyed With a $30,000 Surprise Outside the Gym!

Former UFC champion Petr Yan has gifted a $30,000 pick-up truck to his coach.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan joined hands with Anatoly Malykhin, his training partner and ONE FC fighter to give their head coach a surprise of his lifetime. It is worth noting that Yan has worked hard to get into this position. With a net worth of roughly $1.5 million as per The UFC News, he can afford to give out such gifts.

The two Russian fighters bought a brand new Ford Ranger pick-up trick worth nearly $30,000. And give to their head coach John Hutchinson at their Tiger Muay Thai training facility in Phuket, Thailand.

Petr Yan has been working with John Hutchinson for a while now. Moreover, the coach was with Yan during his first title win over Jose Aldo in 2020. Hutchinson later took to Instagram and reacted to being gifted his dream car. He said:

“Today is a crazy day. So thankful for everything in life. @petr_yan @anmalykhin BEST OF THE BEST LETS GO.”

However, it wasn’t the only post made by the Tiger Muay Thai instructor. He posted another post regarding the same and joked about how Petr Yan and Anatoly Malykhin would still face punishment if they show up late to their training.

“I’m not the best with Instagram photos. But this is more like it. 50 burpees if late in morning LETS GO GUYS BELT TIME. @anmalykhin @petr_yan So grateful.”

Can Petr Yan beat Sean O’Malley at UFC 280?

The former UFC champion Petr Yan is set to take on Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 next month in October. While there has been a lot of hype surrounding this fight, many suggest that this will be an easy fight for the Russian.

💥 ANOTHER MASSIVE UFC FIGHT ANNOUNCED 💥 Suga Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan are set to fight at UFC 280 in October 🔥 Where are you setting the line for this fight? pic.twitter.com/k1M8c8c7Cf — br_betting (@br_betting) July 20, 2022

However, while it might be true on paper considering Sean O’Malley has never fought someone like Petr Yan in his career, the fight will most likely be anything but easy.

Even though Petr Yan has wins over much more credible fighters than Sean O’Malley, a win come UFC 280 will see him right back in title contention. With that said, it will be interesting to see what happens on fight night.