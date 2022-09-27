WATCH: Joe Rogan Performs Wild Shots While Showcasing His Incredible Pool Skills

UFC commentator and famous podcast host, Joe Rogan is seemingly good at playing pool. Take a look at the video below where he shows of his skills.

Joe Rogan is widely regarded as one of the best commentators in combat sports and he’s arguably one of the most famous podcasters in the world as well. Moreover, Rogan is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Surprisingly, his talents do not limit himself to just this. One of many skills is playing pool. Yes, you read that right! Joe Rogan is also an expert in playing pool. The 55-year-old is a man of many talents and you can see him show his incredible skills at playing pool below:

Joe Rogan is seriously good at pool pic.twitter.com/n4prYlLntO — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@TheArtOfWar6) September 24, 2022

In the video, Rogan starts off with pocketing a black ball. Later in the video, the podcaster also gives a tutorial on how to follow up on a shot as well. It’s safe to say that the UFC commentator can certainly seek a career in pool if he were to leave the UFC.

Joe Rogan talks about Michael Jordan’s winning mentality

Joe Rogan’s love for MMA needs no introduction. However, the podcaster is also a regular follower of sporting leagues like NBA. Moreover, his world renowned podcast has allowed him to further diversify his knowledge of different sports.

During one of the episodes of his podcast, Joe Rogan discussed what set Michael Jordan apart from the rest. The UFC commentator spoke about how the NBA great was obsessed with winning at all costs and did not like losing at all. This according to Rogan is what made the Jordan arguably the greatest player of all time.

“Michael Jordan is kind of mentally ill. He is obsessed with winning to the point where he is an a**hole but that a**hole like, he’ll tell you like, ‘You just don’t wanna win enough’ and he’s right.”

