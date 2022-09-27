“I’ve Never Seen a Human Being Like This” – Joe Rogan Once Heaped Praises on “Super Stud” Former UFC Title Contender for Being a Medical Freak of Nature!

Joe Rogan once heaped praises on Former UFC star for being a medical freak of nature that the combat sports world has never seen prior!

Romero, was victorious in his quest to climb up the ranks, in the hopes of clinching a title shot in Bellator. The former UFC title challenger was triumphant in his bid, through a third-round TKO of Melvin Manhoef.

The manner in which he won was far more impressive. Romero wound up on top and would go on to lay some vicious ground and pound, before walking away, from the lifeless body of 46-year-old Manhoef.

The ‘Soldier of God’ has declared that he wishes to conquer two divisions, with his intention to drop down to ‘Middleweight’ his next priority.

A title shot is imminent. However, don’t rule out a return to 205 just yet. If things go according to the way Romero envisions it, we might just see Yoel become a double champion. With that being said, his greatest hurdles are yet to be faced.

Yoel’s body is a phenomenon. A statement that is concurred by Joe Rogan. For someone who is 45 years of age, Romero seems to be at the peak of his career, physically.

The ‘Soldier of God’ made his MMA debut, relatively late as compared to the other legends of the sport. An Olympic wrestler, Romero made his debut at 32.

Despite being a 45-year-old man, Romero seems to be an absolute specimen, unlike anything we’ve seen before. In a field of work, where retirement hits early, for a myriad of stars, Yoel, seems to be just getting warmed up.

On an episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’, Rogan provided an insight into just how outlandish and peculiar Romero’s physique is. Yoel, who had come in for a medical exam, due to a fractured orbital, had left the UFC medical staff astonished.

Rogan stated-

“The doctor calls up the UFC afterward and said, where did you get this guy? No no no, I’ve never seen a human being like this in my 40 years of practicing medicine. His tendons in his eye, are four times larger than a normal person. His physical structure is different than any human being I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Rogan then joked about Romero being a science experiment. He said –

“Cuba. Who knows what kind of wacky experiments they were doing. I mean, he was a top-of-the-food-chain wrestler. He medalled in, literally, every single international wrestling meet he ever competed in. Yoel Romero is a super stud; just a super stud.”

At a stage where martial artists seem to be enjoying retirement, 45-year-old Yoel Romero seems to be just commencing his MMA career.

