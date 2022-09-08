$250M Worth Rapper Drake Bets $50K on Nate Diaz for a Staggering $4,60,000 Payout in His Bout Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

Drake, the famous Canadian-born rapper, has his money ($50,000) on fan favorite Nate Diaz in his fight against a top contender Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.

The Stockton slugger Nate Diaz will probably compete in his last UFC bout this weekend. He will take on a top-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev inside the cage. This fight will headline UFC 279 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on 10th September 2023.

Ahead of the bout, Chimaev is already a betting favorite, provided the age advantage and the momentum he brings into this fight. Where most people might probably have their money on the Russian-born fighter, Grammy winner Drake has put a $50k sum on the 37-year-old.

The official Instagram page of MMA Uncensored posted about the news. As it appears in the betting slip, Drake’s wager will pay out a staggering $4,60,000.

Although the sum ($50,000) may seem substantial to many people, it only represents a small portion of the $250 million star’s overall fortune. Moreover, Drake has placed larger bets on earlier UFC fights than he has now on Diaz.

Drake once earned $3 million from Paddy Pimblett fight and also gifted him a Rolex

As aforementioned, Drake is one of the wealthiest rappers in the business. He frequently places enormous bets on UFC fights using his fortune and has no fear of losing them.

Previously, the Canadian rapper placed bets on UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett and female flyweight competitor Molly McCann during the UFC London event in July.

He reportedly bet more than $2 million overall on both fighters. Fortunately, Pimblett and McCann both prevailed via a stunning finish in their fights. Drake then received a sum of more than $3 million.

Following the news of Drake’s win, both the British fighters McCann and Pimblett asked him to gift them Rolex watches. The millionaire rapper agreed to their demands, and a few weeks later, he gifted them an expensive Rolex watch. (Check the link above)

