$500,000 Poorer Drake Trolled for His Loss After Sean O’Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292: “Literally Lost 3% of His…”

Drake keeps himself quite involved with UFC and its events. Many times Drake keeps a tab on UFC events and places bets on the fights. However, many times he is on the losing side just like a recent time. The Canadian played a bet of $500,000 on Aljamain Sterling to beat Sean O’Malley inside the octagon at UFC 292. O’Malley dominated the main card by knocking out the now former UFC Bantamweight champion Sterling via knockout in the 2nd round. Thus, fans were giving Drake a hard time for losing out on the main event bet.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley produced one of the most iconic finishes of 2023. Against the odds, O’Malley outclassed Sterling with a stunning right hook to the chin. This finish was quite bad for Drake as he had bet against O’Malley.

With the finish, O’Malley defeated one of the greatest bantamweight fighters of all time. Sterling had defended his bantamweight belt 3 times. The Canadian was betting on Sterling to defend his title for the 4th time. However, O’Malley had other plans and fans loved it.

Fans react to Drake losing a $500,000 bet at UFC 292: Sean O’Malley Vs Aljamain Sterling

Drake made an Instagram story revealing his bet on the UFC 292 main event. He had placed a bet of $500,000 on Aljamain Sterling to win against Sean O’Malley. When he lost the bet, fans were giving him a really hard time. Here’s what the fans had to say:

One fan was claiming that Drake ended up losing almost 3% of his net worth:

A fan claimed that this is why ‘Funkmaster’ lost the fight:

Whilst one fan claimed that the Drake Curse is quite brutal:

Another fan was asking him to stop betting:

Some fans were blaming Drake for jinxing the fight for ‘Funkmaster’. On the other hand a section of fans were asking to stop betting and were finding it funny that he lost the bet. However, this is not the only time Drake has placed a bet on an UFC event. As in the past he has even won bets on big fights and then announced prize for the winner of the fights as a reward.

Drake promised two UFC fighters Rolex

Drake once placed bets on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to win their fights. Moreover, both won their fights meaning Drake earned a massive #3.7 million payout. According to a report from The Insider, Drake announced that he would give away Rolex Watches to Pimblett and McCann.

McCann texted Drake, “Rollies for Meatball and the Baddy.” Drake replied. “Secured the W [win] and the rollie.“Pimblett said, “Molly over here sends him a video right after and asked for watches, and he said he’s going to give us both a Rolex.“

It would have been interesting to see if Drake would have given anything back to Sterling if he had won the fight. As in the past Drake has not only showed that he can predict fights by betting on them but also be a part of the fighters promotion with Conor McGregor.