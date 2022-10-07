WATCH: Female UFC London Star Details How ‘Nice Human’ Conor McGregor Helped Her Cope With ‘Overnight Notoriety’

Female UFC star recounts her first meeting with Conor McGregor and suggests that ‘The Notorious One’ is a nice human.

Molly McCann has detailed her first encounter with Conor McGregor. Interestingly, McCann was recently seen at McGregor’s pub, ‘The Black Forge Inn’ in Dublin, Ireland. The female UFC fighter was with Paddy Pimblett during her visit to the pub and the two even got a FaceTime call from arguably the sport’s biggest star.

However, it is worth noting that the relationship between Conor McGregor and Molly McCann runs a tad bit deeper. McCann met ‘The Notorious One’ at a Bellator event for the first time.

Molly McCann recalls her first meeting with Conor McGregor

Molly McCann met ‘The Notorious One’ at a Bellator event for the first time. Recalling her first encounter with Conor McGregor, the female UFC star suggested that she messaged him about how to deal with fame. McCann further revealed that McGregor sent her a long message to help her out with the same.

While suggesting that McGregor is a nice human being, Molly McCann said,

“I messaged him, and I was going ‘I need your advice, I think boss, how to deal with this overnight notoriety and fame and I’m 32, working class and now just bit of a someone’. He sent me this f**king message. I screenshotted it, its on a print in my room, so when I wake up I look at it everyday.”

She added:

“The Notorious lives up to these mad moments, but Conor’s a nice human. You would never know everything he kind of gets up to, for the community and for his country. He doesn’t need yours to let you know, as long as he knows that’s good enough.”

Also read: When Conor McGregor Burned NBA Star Draymond Green for Supporting Floyd Mayweather Before Their Fight!

Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett enjoyed their time at ‘The Black Forge Inn’

As mentioned earlier, Molly McCann visited McGregor’s pub in Dublin with Paddy Pimblett recently. The two seemed to have had a great time at the pub and enjoyed some of the house specialties.

Paddy Pimblett even posted a YouTube video after his visit to ‘The Black Forge Inn’. Interestingly, while he was there with Molly McCann, Conor McGregor face-timed the two.

Watch Paddy Pimblett’s video below:

Also read: UFC 279:- Unseen Footage of Team Nate Diaz Post-Backstage Fight With Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland