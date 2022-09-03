Drake keeps his promise and gifts Paddy Pimblett a Rolex watch worth over $50,000 after winning a $3 Million UFC bet

Rapper Drake surprised rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett with a Rolex watch, leaving him speechless.

Following their assistance in helping him win $3.7 million on a double bet, the Canadian rapper promised to send Pimblett and Molly McCann expensive gifts. Drake followed through on his promise and sent the English UFC prospects a pair of Rolex watches more than a month later.

Undoubtedly thrilled with his gift, Pimblett expressed his gratitude by posting an Instagram video. The Baddy said in the video clip:

“A what?” a perplexed Paddy Pimblett exclaimed. “A little something from Drake. Oh, s***! Oh my … Belter! Thank you very much. Nice one for that Drake. Thank you very much. He said he’d get us a Rolex and he’s got us one.”

The Rolex watch gifted by Drake to Paddy cost approximately AU$52,850.

Check out Paddy’s reaction to receiving the Rolex watch from Drake:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy THE BADDY Pimblett (@theufcbaddy)

The Liverpool native has become one of the most well-liked competitors in the promotion only three fights into his tenure with the UFC. ‘The Baddy’ has defeated Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo ‘Kazula’ Vargas, and Jordan Leavitt three times a row to remain unbeaten in the octagon.

His teammate McCann, particularly in the UK, has also won over the hearts of the UFC faithful. Since Pimblett joined the UFC in September of last year, “Meatball” has won three in a row.

Paddy Pimblett was forewarned about his weight by professional UFC fighters

Two rising stars, Sean O’Malley and Paddy Pimblett, have gotten along well. Therefore, O’Malley warned Pimblett that his current diet might shorten his career and urged his British counterpart to watch what he ate.

Pimblett is infamous for putting on excessive weight when he is away from training camp. ‘The Baddy’ acknowledged that he weighs 180 pounds, 30 pounds more than the weight restriction for the lightweight division.

Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, claimed to understand Pimblett’s difficulties. The UFC pound-for-pound king, who previously weighed 240 pounds while playing rugby, offered his opinion on Pimblett’s predicament.

“Look, honestly, I hear about people fat shaming him and all that type of stuff, yeah, some people would be… But I think there’s a lot of people that probably care for his health as well, because it ain’t healthy. I know because I’ve been in the same position.”

the following video features an interview with Alexander Volkanovski:

Also Read: Islam Makhachev says Charles Oliveira isn’t too confident that he can defeat him at UFC 280,