“A Top 5 Killer”: Fight Fans Write Khamzat Chimaev’s Obituary After Bo Nickal’s Vicious Left-Hand Knockout Goes Viral

Fans instantly believe Bo Nickal can be an antidote to the Russian fighter Khamzat Chimaev’s invincibility after witnessing an old video of him knocking out his opponent.

Bo Nickal is currently the talk of the town in the UFC community after he earned a contract at the Dana White Contender Series last month. Although Nickal competed in the series in August, he didn’t receive a contract. However, this time around, the Colorado native managed to impress UFC boss Dana White.

The 26-years-old hails from a wrestling background. From 2017 to 2019, Nickal won three national championships for colleges while playing for Penn State. His career record was 120-3, which includes having a winless junior and senior year.

Thus, even before his first UFC fight, fans started to compare him with the undefeated welterweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev. Recently, a video of Nickal’s second amateur victory went viral on social media.

In the clip, the American wrestler can be seen knocking out his opponent by landing a vicious left in the first round. Following that, fans compared him to the current top middleweight contenders, and some even believed he can defeat the top-5’s of the division.

Bo Nickal- MMA career and next UFC fight

Bo Nickal had an undefeated amateur MMA career with a 2-0 record under his name. Both his wins were a finish. He made his professional MMA debut in 2022 in the iKON Fighting Championship.

He managed to bag a first-round finish in his debut. Nickal competed in DWCS twice and won both fights via submission in the first round. The second win eventually earned him a UFC contract.

Now, the American wrestler is set for his first UFC bout against Jamie Pickett, a far more experienced MMA fighter than him. However, the date and place for the fight are yet to be announced by the UFC.

What are your thoughts on Nickal’s career? What do you guys think about his next fight?