WATCH: 29–0 Dominant Former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Being Affectionate Towards Hasbulla Magomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has an altruistic and courteous nature. This has enabled him to establish a joyous friendship with Hasbulla Magomedov!

The relationship between Nurmagomedov and Magomedov predates back to late last year when the internet sensation decided to pay the former UFC Lightweight champion a visit to the gym.

Their friendship has blossomed since then, with Nurmagomedov, on more than one occasion showcasing his love and affection towards the 19-year-old. In a clip obtained, it’s visibly conspicuous that the Russians have a close friendship with each other.

The pair have gone on to become an extraordinary and formidable duo.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla Magomedov!

The duo’s friendship began enhancing when Magomedov was seen at Nurmagomedov’s cousin, and current UFC lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev’s fight at UFC 276 in Abu Dhabi.

Magomedov was brought into the octagon, and hoisted up by Nurmagomedov, with the entire team, rejoicing in celebrations, in light of Makhachev’s dominant win against Dan Hooker.

Khabib Nurmagomedov holding Hasbulla in the air after Islam Makhachev’s win over Dan Hooker at #UFC267 😂 pic.twitter.com/JBcoU6Gtvc — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 30, 2021

As per reports, the viral social media sensation is expected to be in Makhachev’s corner once again, along with the ‘Eagle’, for Makhachev’s upcoming title bout, with former UFC Lightweight champion, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira.

It could make for a riveting visual, considering the circumstances and given the fact that the stakes are so high.

Hasbulla Magomedov and his relationship with the UFC!

The Russian has reportedly signed a lucrative five-year contract with the promotion. However, his involvement will only oversee commercial purposes from a strict marketing perspective.

There are no talks of the 19-year-old, gracing the octagon, even for an exhibition bout, against influencers of his own match. Albeit, his ongoing Twitter feud with McGregor is persistent, the odds of the bout happening are impossible.

I love how Conor McGregor’s new gimmick is just wanting to randomly beat the shit out of Hasbulla pic.twitter.com/wCVZLkJLAK — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@Bendaman2001) September 28, 2022

The move, although, is a smart promotional strategy from the UFC, who have discovered the spectators that Magomedov garners with his antics. Needless to say, the addition of Hasbulla Magomedov will be beneficial to the UFC roster.

