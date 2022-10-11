Joe Rogan Gives His Five-Word Reaction on the Potential ‘Nuclear’ Conflict Between Russian-Ukraine

Joe Rogan, the UFC veteran commentator, gave his thoughts on the ongoing critical situation between Russia and Ukraine. Also, he agreed to a way to end the conflict.

The 55-year-old MMA enthusiast discusses almost everything happening in the world on his widely heard ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast on Spotify. Recently, he had a fellow comedian, Dave Smith, on the show.

The duo, during their talk, stumbled upon the topic of Russia and Ukraine. “This thing with Russia is the craziest thing in the world. The idea that we’re actually flirting with a nuclear conflict with Russia?… We’ll destroy the human species if we do this,” Smithe said.

Further on, Smith gave an insight into the politics behind the war. He even revealed a deal that would end the conflict. According to Smith’s sources, the deal stipulated that Vladimir Putin would retreat if Ukraine promised to ensure autonomy for the Donbas region and never join NATO.

In earlier episodes, Rogan has brought up the subject of Russia and Ukraine multiple times. He did, however, appear to be in agreement with Smith’s assertion. He replied, “It’s better than nuclear war.”

Joe Rogan once described how Russians celebrated Khabib Nurmagomedov’s victory over Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is one of the most vicious rivalries in the history of MMA. Their fight garnered a lot of attention from around the globe, mainly because of the lead-up.

In the lead-up to the bout, McGregor used heavy trash talk against Nurmagomedov. He even insulted the Russians by calling them cowards. Subsequently, McGregor received a lot of heat from Russia.

However, despite the mind games, McGregor lost the fight as ‘The Eagle’ submitted him in the fourth round. Joe Rogan once talked about the aftermath of the bout on his show.

The 55-year-old UFC commentator described how the Russians fired machine guns into the air to celebrate Nurmagomedov’s victory. Following the triumph, ‘The Eagle’ was hailed as a hero in his homeland, and his renown soared.

