Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Joins UFC Stars in Backing Israel Adesanya After His Title Loss

Israel Adesanya is regarded as one of the greatest middleweight fighters in combat sports. Following his domination in kickboxing, the New Zealander entered MMA and quickly dominated the sport.

His charismatic personality and exceptional fighting style were a complete package for the UFC. After entering the promotion, Izzy became the 185lbs champion in just a few years. He defeated almost every top middleweight contender in the quest to remain on the top. However, he recently suffered a loss at the hands of his old rival.

Kendra Lust and other UFC stars show support for Israel Adesanya after UFC 281 loss

‘The Last Stylebender’ had suffered only one loss in his UFC career back in 2021 in the light heavyweight division. However, his kickboxing career wasn’t the same. During Glory Kickboxing days, Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira defeated Izzy twice, once via a knockout.

‘Poatan’ recently entered the UFC and, with just three wins under his name, bagged a title shot. To everyone’s shock, the Brazilian repeated history by defeating the champion via a knockout.

This was the first time a fighter had stopped ‘The Last Stylebender’ at 185lbs weight class. However, Adesanya handled the setback very well, and many showed support for the former champion.

The Kiwi posted a statement on his Instagram after UFC 281. “I LOVE THIS GAME!!! Attacking Titans like this one thrills me!!

Another chapter to “Poatan”. You won the battle yet again, but the war wages on! The hunter now becomes the hunted, the game’s not over,” Izzy wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Many big names, including adult film star Kendra Lust, Megan Olivi, Kai Kara-France, champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and more commented on the post. Check out the comments below:

Will ‘The Last Stylebender’ get an instant rematch?

After this win, the score between the rivals is 3-0, with Pereira having all three victories. However, Adesanya has an amazing middleweight resume, given which he might receive the title rematch next. However, nothing of such has yet been announced by the UFC. Thus the fans will have to wait.

