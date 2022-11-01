After Previously Tearing Apart His UFC Accomplishments, Michael Chandler Takes a Different Tack on Islam Makhachev: “He’s Our Champion”

After remaining undefeated for almost seven years, Islam Makhachev finally received his title shot and became the new UFC lightweight champion. He defeated the former champion Charles Oliveira via a second-round submission last month at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Going into the fight, however, Makhachev was doubted by many. Some even believed that he doesn’t desire the title shot, as the Dagestani hasn’t faced a top contender yet.

One of those people was the former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler. However, Islam Makhachev turned the tables around at UFC 280, which has changed his naysayers’ views.

Michael Chandler was all complimentary about Islam Makhachev

Previously, when it was announced that Makhachev is the next lightweight title contender, Chandler seemed unhappy about it. In one of his interviews, ‘Iron’ dismantled Makhachev’s career and stated that the Russian fighter needs to go through one of the top-5 contenders first.

Michael Chandler changes his tune on new champ Islam Makhachev. 🤝 Full story: https://t.co/v2XDVrhDLL pic.twitter.com/YiqEvF1ifV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 1, 2022

However, Makhachev’s recent performance against one of the best in the division has changed Chandler’s tune. He praised the 31-year-old for his triumph. “Islam proved that he was who he said he was. I stand corrected. He’s our champion, and I hope I can go out there on November 12th, can win my fight, and get that title shot soon,” Chandler said.

‘Iron’ looks for another title shot

‘Iron’ fought for the lightweight gold in 2021 against Oliveira. However, he failed in the attempt and faced another defeat in the same year. However, he bounced back into the win column in 2022 with a victory over MMA veteran Tony Ferguson.

Now, Chandler is set to face of the best strikers in the division Dustin Poirier next in the co-main event of UFC 281 this month. With a win over ‘The Diamond,’ Chandler is looking to cement his position as the number one lightweight contender for a second title shot.

