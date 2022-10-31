Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Friend Hasbulla Demands $500,000 to Meet Rapper Drake, Who Texted Him on Instagram

Hasbulla Magomedov has become a household name not only in the MMA but also in the entertainment industry. The 20-year-old started by calling out elite UFC athletes on his social media.

Now, the Russian internet celebrity has over 4 million followers on Instagram. He also has close ties with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and champion Islam Makhachev.

Magomedov’s star status has now gotten a new boost after he signed a multi-year PR deal with one of the biggest MMA promotions UFC. He also attended the UFC 280 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi. Now, it seems like even the global stars also want to collaborate with the Russian teenager.

Grammy award winner Drake wanted to meet Hasbulla Magomedov

The 20-year-old was recently a guest on the Full Send Podcast with the Nelk Boys, where he talked about his personal and professional life. During the conversation, host Kyle asked Magomedov if he listens to any music.

ALSO READ: “They Have Insider Knowledge”: Fans Throw Shades at Nelk Boys as They Win Over $2,00,000 Betting on Jake Paul Against Anderson Silva

Magomedov responded by stating that he isn’t interested in music. However, the 20-year-old claimed that he gets a lot of messages from pop culture stars on his Instagram. One of them was Drake.

At first, the Nelk Boys didn’t believe and insisted that Magomedov show his phone. Without any hesitation, the Russian teenager showed his chat with Drake and, to their surprise, the rapper had texted Magomedov first.

Magomedov says he is busy and demanded $500,000 to meet the rapper

Although the Canadian rapper is a global star, Magomedov claimed he didn’t know him before the dm. When asked if he will meet or collaborate with the four-time Grammy award winner, the Russian star stated he currently has a busy schedule.

ALSO READ: Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov Sets Strict ‘Rest Days’ Deadline for Islam Makhachev as They Prepare for Mega Fight With Alexander Volkanovski

Drake has a massive fan following around the globe. Thus, Magomedov’s statement came as a shock to the hosts. However, the 20-year-old was ready to meet with Drake only he if paid $500,000.

Do you guys want to see Drake and Hasbulla Magomedov collaborate?