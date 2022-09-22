“Being a Muslim Doesn’t Mean We Are Perfect”: Team Khamzat Chimaev Claps Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov After UFC 278 Weight Miss Remarks

A teammate of the UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev responded to former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for his remarks on the Swede.

The self-proclaimed gangster of UFC, Khamzat Chimaev, missed weight via a large margin for his fight against Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279. Subsequently, the UFC had to reshuffle the main card.

Following that, ‘Borz’ received a backlash from the MMA community. Even the former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on it. ‘The Eagle’ in an interview claimed the Swede has bad people and ‘no Muslims around him’ which caused him to miss weight.

However, Nurmagomedov’s words didn’t sit well with Chimaev’s team. After ‘Borz’ and Darren Till, another of Chimaev’s teammates, Reza Madadi, clapped back at the Dagestani fighter.

🚨 Former UFC fighter and Khamzat Chimaev's teammate Reza Madadi sends an open message to Khabib Nurmagomedov via his Instagram following Khabib's opinion about Khamzat's missing weight and saying that he missed weight because he doesn't have much Muslims around him. 👇 pic.twitter.com/mf1kDk64FI — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 ✊ 🇺🇦 (@iHeartGeorgius1) September 21, 2022

While sharing his thoughts on the UFC Hall of Famer’s comments, Madadi said, “I would like to give my point on your opinion on @khamzat_chimaev not having a Muslim team around him and that was supposed to be the reason of him missing the weight. I have to disagree with you on this part.”

“Not only have Khamzat had Muslim friends and teammates such as me around him from day 1, but also from many other religions and backgrounds, The have been people that have been with him from the start, giving him love, sharing blood, sweat, and joy and done everything to bring him to where he is now,” Madadi further added.

“Being a Muslim doesn’t mean we are perfect and flawless. Trust me, I have done many mistakes in my life as many people know. With all due respect, so have you,” he said.

Further on, Madadi also reminded Nurmagomedov of his weight miss in the UFC. And also asserted that Chimaev will learn from his mistake as he did.

Has Khabib Nurmagomedov ever missed weight in the UFC?

For MMA athletes, maintaining weight before a bout is crucial. Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former UFC champion, has also had trouble making weight before fights on multiple occasions.

Despite having a flawless 29-0 record in the UFC, ‘The Eagle’ has frequently failed to make weight. Nurmagomedov once competed at catchweight after missing weight by 2.5 pounds before UFC 160.

After having trouble losing weight in preparation for a lightweight matchup with Tony Ferguson at UFC 254, which never happened, he was even admitted to the hospital.

What are your thoughts on Nurmagomedov’s words? What do you think of him missing weight?

