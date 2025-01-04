Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father’s Invitation to Conor McGregor Resurfaces Amidst Ongoing Beef Over MMA Skills

On his way to becoming MMA’s biggest star, Conor McGregor managed to tick off almost everyone he ever came in contact with. However, no rivalry was worse than his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov and the rest of his team. Despite this, Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov seemingly forgave him and invited him to their home. A video of this is now going viral again amidst Khabib’s remarks about Ireland’s talent pool being shallow compared to Dagestan’s.

“Today, I invited Conor McGregor to our home. Yes, I made this statement, invited him as a guest. He can visit Dagestan. Why not?

Back in 2017-18, McGregor had launched a chair at Khabib’s team bus, injuring people, and had been sued for it. This eventually culminated in a fight at UFC 229. In the lead-up to this, McGregor had become deeply personal with the Dagestani camp, often insulting their country and their faith.

Khabib would go on to defeat McGregor on D-Day and put a beating on him that would forever derail his MMA career. He would win the lightweight championship while he was at it but the day would be marked by members of both camps jumping into the octagon and fighting like it was the streets.

However, regardless of all this, Abdulmanap had nothing but civility towards the Irishman. On being asked if he really forgave McGregor for his transgressions against Khabib and the rest of his team, Abdulmanap calmly stated,

“Yes. It’s all in the past. Life goes on. Our religion should show grace not only in words but also in deeds. If he comes, you will see that. He will be our dear guest.” When Khabib’s father wanted to invite Conor Mcgregor to come to Dagestan pic.twitter.com/pgpVsSaVNM — MrTestoestrogen (@MrTestoestrogen) January 3, 2025

When the scribe pressed him about whether Khabib would approve of his magnanimous attitude towards the outspoken Irishman, Abdulmanap added,

“My Khabib, whenever I make a statement, he never stands against that. That is the rules of the game in our republic for centuries “

Unfortunately Conor not only never took up Abdulmanap on the offer but also made some rather disparaging remarks about his passing from COVID-19.

Conor’s response to Adbulmanap’s demise

After McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in 2021, Khabib tweeted out his congratulations to his friend, where he essentially called the Irishman evil.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

McGregor responded with a crass question, asking if COVID was good and if Khabib’s late father was evil since he had lost his life to the disease.



Of course, McGregor later deleted the tweet. Responding to this, Khabib’s friend Daniel Cormier had severely criticized McGregor. DC deduced that McGregor was just salty because his trash talk had not done any damage to Poirier but he had gone too far, first with his misogynistic comments about Dustin’s wife and then his remarks about the later Abdulmanap.

But all of this seems to have had the same effect on Conor as water rolling off a duck’s back.