Bo Nickal Says Israel Adesanya Has No Chance in the World to Stop Him From Taking Him Down to the Ground

Israel Adesanya might be heading for the biggest matchup of his life now. But he has no shortage of contenders to consider even with Alex Pereira in his sights. In a recent interview on Michael Bisping’s podcast, Nickal mentioned he would be a bad matchup for Israel Adesanya.

He further added that any opponent is at risk of being knocked out by Adesanya during a fight. But this is the only way that Nickal will lose the fight.

Aside from that, he said, Adesanya really cannot keep him away from taking him down for four or five rounds. Nickal has only had three fights in MMA and never fought in the UFC.

However, he is certainly confident that he can take the current UFC welterweight champion down. Nickal comes from a strong wrestling pedigree. He is a three-time Division I national wrestling champion.

“There’s not really a chance in the world he’s keeping me away and picking me apart for five or four rounds. I’m gonna get a hold of him at some point, I’m gonna bring him to the ground,” added Nickal.

What Do We Know About Bo Nickal?

Bo Nickal is a complete novice at the UFC pro level but he did run through CFFC champion Donovan Beard. This was in the final of the latest Dana White’s Contender Series in September. So, he is set to make his debut in the UFC but he already seems to favor his chances against a champ.

Meanwhile, Adesanya holds a 23-1 record in MMA and 12-1 in the UFC. He remains unbeaten as a middleweight and has strung together five successful title defenses. Plus, he has the credit of beating MMA Goat Anderson Silva and top contender Robert Whittaker.

He is set to face Alex Pereira this weekend at UFC 281. Pereira is the only fighter to knock out Adesanya in his although that was a kickboxing match. Nevertheless, Adesanya will be looking to avenge his two losses and assert his dominant championship status at Madison Square Garden.

