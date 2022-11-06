Israel Adesanya Draws Parallels Between Him, Jon Jones, GSP, and Anderson Silva in Response to Vitriol Ahead of UFC 281

Israel Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, is undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA fighters in recent memory. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a complete star for the promotion since, in addition to having exceptional fighting capabilities, he also has a charismatic personality.

Adesanya attained the highest point in the middleweight division by defeating nearly every competitor on the list who attempted to battle at the 185-pound gold strap. Despite having such a unique professional MMA career, Izzy lately found himself in the pool of hatred from some fans. But he isn’t significantly impacted by that.

Israel Adesanya compares himself with GSP, Jon Jones, and Anderson Silva after recent vitriol.

Israel Adesanya became the UFC champion after just one year of competing in the promotion. Ever since then, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has defended his 185lbs title five times in the division.

ALSO READ: Joe Rogan and UFC Legend Heap Praises on Jake Paul After His Victory Over Anderson Silva

However, recently, Izzy has been called out by some fight fans for delivering lackluster performances. While asked about the same, Izzy, in a TMZ interview, responded in an unfazed manner.

The reporter told Izzy that some people want to see him getting knocked out. In response, the middleweight champion stated that this is normal when you are at the greatest level. He was also of the opinion that the same thing has happened with UFC legends Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones.

Further on, Adesanya added that he has been on the top for a long time. Therefore, many people want to see him stumble. However, this isn’t affecting the champion in the preparation for his next big fight.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira- The ultimate test

The next opponent for “The Last Stylebender” will be rising middleweight contender Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this month. Because of the history between the two competitors, the match has already generated a lot of buzz in the MMA community.

Izzy has lost to “Poatan” twice, once by brutal knockout back when they were both competing in Glory Kickboxing. As a result, some think Pereira can repeat the past. Thus, it is the champion’s ultimate test because both his title and reputation are at stake.

ALSO READ: Fans Convinced Hasbulla Is Lionel Messi Fanatic After the Russian Shows Himself In Argentina Jersey Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Brazilian, who holds only three UFC victories, has been offered an early opportunity at the title. Therefore, even he needs to succeed against a competitor like Izzy in order to stay relevant in the promotion.

What are your thoughts about this fight? What do you think about Izzy’s words?