Conor McGregor Claps Back at ‘Ball Head’ Nate Diaz After He Claimed to Show ‘How to Takeover’ After UFC 279 Win Against Tony Ferguson: “Your Nothing Without Me”

Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion, responded to old rival Nate Diaz after the latter took a dig at him following his UFC 279 victory over Tony Ferguson.

The Stockton slugger delivered an absolutely stunning performance and brought the fans to their feet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas today. Diaz was originally scheduled to take on Khamzat Chimaev. But the latter missed weight. Thus, the UFC reshuffled the fight card, making Diaz vs. Ferguson at 170lbs.

The 37-year-old gave his fans a glimpse of his prime as he dominated ‘El Cucuy’ in the main event. Diaz left the ‘Boogeyman’ bleeding and finished him in the fourth round via a guillotine choke.

Following his victory, Diaz, in the octagon interview with Joe Rogan, thanked Dana White and the UFC. He also announced his next move and took a subtle dig at his old rival Conor McGregor.

“I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport, how you’re supposed to do it. Cause Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it,” he said.

Later, ‘The Notorious’ took to his official Instagram account to respond to Stockton’s second child. “Ah come on bro, I’m absolutely stinking. And with so much quality. This has never been seen before what I’m doing, man. Please, Your nothing without me. Respect, please. I’d slap you around handy. And Tony easy. I’d have sawed Tony in half. 2 ham ball heads. Respect the king,” McGregor wrote.

